MetaEra Launches Hong Kong Section and Kicks off the Celebration of Hong Kong New Crypto Policy's Second Anniversary

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview: Focusing on Hong Kong Web3 industry news, MetaEra launches Hong Kong section and kicks off a series of event for Hong Kong new crypto policy’s two-year anniversary.

On Oct. 31, 2022, the publish of “Policy Declaration on the Development of Virtual Assets in Hong Kong,” marking the start of Hong Kong embracing Web3 and to take part in the global Web3 development process. Echoing this policy, MetaEra is dedicated to following the industry trends and grow with Hong Kong’s evolving Web3 landscape. MetaEra wants to provide people an accessible place with the most accurate industry news, policy and emerging trends through media platform, marketing services and event efforts.

Nowadays, the Web3 industry is developing at a rapid pace. With continuous innovations in technology, regulatory policies, and market activities, it has becomes challenging for people to keep up with the vast amount of information.

This October, marking the second anniversary of Hong Kong new crypto policy, MetaEra is launching it’s Hong Kong Section. This platform will help users stay informed by providing accurate insights into the development of virtual asset issuance, trading, custody, advisory services, asset management, stablecoins, payments, RWAs (real-world assets), insurance, banking, Web3 infrastructure, cyber security and more.

With features like "Hong Kong News," " Influential Leaders," "Policy Tracking," "Industry Landscape," and "Local Events," [MetaEra Hong Kong Section] aims to create a comprehensive view into the latest developments in Hong Kong's Web3 space, fully supporting the growth and collaboration of the Web3 industry in the region!

To accompany the launch of thr [MetaEra Hong Kong Section], MetaEra is kicking off a series of event to celebrate Hong Kong new crypto policy’s two-year anniversary.

About Hong Kong New Crypto Policy Two-Year Anniversary Event Series

Date: Oct. 21, 2024 – Oct. 31, 2024

Content:

High-Level Dialogue: Influential Leaders in Hong Kong's Web3

Notable Figures in Hong Kong Web3

Industry Landscape of Hong Kong Web3

AMA Series for the Two-Year Anniversary of Hong Kong New Web3 Policy

In-Depth Dialogue: Influential Leaders in Hong Kong's Web3

MetaEra believes influential leaders in Hong Kong's Web3 refers to individuals who have significant impact and leadership within the industry. These leaders are not only contributing to the technology, business, and policy-making, but also playing a vital role in advancing the development of Web3 concepts, technologies, and applications.

The leaders being interviewed this time are expected to have made notable contributions to the Web3 industry while demonstrating exceptional skills in leadership, policy understanding, and cross-disciplinary collaboration. As Web3 technology continues to evolve, these individuals will shape the future of the digital economy and social development. Through their influence, industry expertise, and foresight, they will drive the creation of Web3 policy in Hong Kong, support the launch of high-quality projects, attract talent to the sector, and impact Web3 development in Hong Kong.

Notable Figures in Hong Kong Web3

The development of any industry relies on a group of trailblazers who stand at the forefront and to lead the way. These individuals utilize their extraordinary vision, willingness to take risks, and a proactive approach to pave the way for the development of Web3 in Hong Kong. They are driving industry progress not only on the technical and business fronts but also making significant impacts on policy formulation and regulatory innovation. Their efforts have continuously expanded Hong Kong's global influence in the Web3 space, providing valuable experiences and examples for Hong Kong’s development. Their remarkable achievements have become inspiring stories within the industry.

For those who boldly embrace the wave of Web3 and actively contribute to its development in Hong Kong, MetaEra aims to honor them through the " Notable Figures in Hong Kong Web3" selection. MetaEra will recognize individuals across various sectors of the Web3 ecosystem, including non-profits, businesses, education, and policy. The list of the “Notable Figures in Hong Kong Web3” will be gradually announced on MetaEra’s Twitter, and we encourage users to support and vote for the notable figures they admire.

Industry Landscape of Hong Kong Web3

Ever since Hong Kong issued “Policy Declaration on the Development of Virtual Assets in Hong Kong,” the local Web3 industry has made significant progress in the past two years. Starting with a single crypto license, the industry has begun to establish comprehensive ecosystem that includes infrastructure for virtual asset issuance, trading, custody, advisory services, asset management, stablecoins, payments, real-world assets (RWAs), insurance, banking, and public blockchains, as well as specialized services such as security, auditing, and legal consulting. MetaEra’s goal is to update the landscape of Hong Kong's Web3 industry, providing people with a clearer understanding of the current industry landscape of Web3 in Hong Kong.

AMA Series for the Two-Year Anniversary of Hong Kong New Web3 Policy

MetaEra will host a series of online AMA events on the X to celebrate Hong Kong new crypto policy’s two-year anniversary. These events will provide an opportunity for industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and the public to engage in in-depth conversation about Web3 development, the regulatory environment, technological advancements, and market opportunities.

The “Hong Kong New Crypto Policy Two-Year Anniversary” event series is not only a comprehensive recap, but also outlines the landscape of Hong Kong Web3 industry for all stakeholders. MetaEra is confident that the launch of the [MetaEra Hong Kong Section] will provide users with an information hub on the development of Web3 in Hong Kong, supporting the industry’s growth and development.

