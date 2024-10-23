Foam Glass Market to Reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Applications in Healthcare | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the growth of the Foam Glass market?

As per the SNS Insider research, The Foam Glass Market Size was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The major driving factors for the growth of the global foam glass market are increasing food sector application for foam glass, rising demand for nutrient consumption and nutricosmetics, growing healthcare applications, and increased use of foam glass-based biomaterials.

The foam glass market has come under immense growth owing to its varied applications in the construction, food and beverage, and healthcare industries. Foam glass is among the lightweight and durable materials obtained as a result of expanding the glass particles to produce a distinctive structure characterized by the property of being insulating yet highly energy efficient. It is helped by the broad key dynamic factors that include expanding demand for green building materials that spur the global sustainability agenda and improvement of manufacturing techniques to boost quality. High growing attention on energy efficiency in buildings coupled with increased uptake of foam glass in thermal insulation systems lead to the highest drivers for expansion of the market. Thus, the ever-growing demand for recyclable and sustainable resources has made environmental awareness in consumers push the foam glass industry further ahead. Foam glass offers resistance to moisture, chemicals, and pests, making it suitable for diversified applications and industrial insulation for consumer goods-making it a huge attraction to a broad market.





Request Sample Report of Foam Glass Market 2024 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1443

Top 10 Companies Operating in the Foam Glass Industry Worldwide

Owens Corning Saint-Gobain Pittsburgh Corning UFP Technologies Ecolab BASF Schott AG Johns Manville Firestone Building Products Trelleborg AB

Which segment dominated the Foam Glass Market?

The Building & Industrial Insulation segment dominated the foam glass market in 2023, holding an estimated market share of 65%. This segment's robust performance can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy-efficient building solutions and the rising awareness of thermal insulation benefits. For instance, foam glass insulation is widely used in commercial and residential buildings to enhance energy efficiency, reduce heating and cooling costs, and contribute to overall sustainability efforts.

Key Segments:

By Type

Open Cell

Closed Cell

By Process

Physical

Chemical

By Application

Building & Industrial Insulation

Chemical Processing Systems

Consumer Abrasive

Others

By End Use Industry

Building & Construction

Industrial

Others

What are the driving factors of the Foam Glass market?

The Foam Glass market is witnessing robust growth, primarily due to the following driving factors:

The importance of environmental protection in building materials has widely increased the use of foam glass since it is derived from 100% recycled glass and is fully recyclable.

Strict laws on building's energy efficiency have resulted in increased demands for insulation materials, and more so, for foam glass, since it outperforms in thermal resistance and longevity.

The growing use of foam glass in various applications, such as using it in the food and beverages industry for insulation and packaging has further expanded the market appeal for the product and hence increased new growth opportunities.

Foam Glass Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.0 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) DRIVERS • Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Insulation Materials Drives the Foam Glass Market Growth



• Rising Adoption of Recycled and Sustainable Materials Boosts Foam Glass Market Expansion

If You Need Any Customization on Foam Glass Market Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1443

What are the opportunities in the Foam Glass market?

Energy-efficient building practices would be pinned great hope on by fast-growing developing countries like China and India, among others. The scope for foam glass products here is huge and can help fuel growth in the market.

Opportunities for innovation and product differentiation in the market arise from ongoing R&D on foam glass properties and applications, including improving fire resistance and sound insulation performances.

Which region dominated the Foam Glass market?

In 2023, Europe dominated the Foam Glass market, with a market share of 45%. The region encompasses Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. There is a rising concern from consumers for foam glass-related health benefits, which makes up the formation of the foam glass supplements industry. The region has seen a lot of foam glass-based beverages, including cappuccino foam glass and soy foam glass, marketed by producers either as part of a protein mix or with fruits. Increasing usage of foam glass in different food products and beverages and changing consumer preference is gaining momentum for the market. Increased demand for minimally invasive or non-invasive technologies, as well as the increasing use of foam glass by the developed countries of Europe for the biomedical industry, further propels the growth within the market.

Buy Full Research Report on Foam Glass Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1443

Recent Developments:

May 2023: Schlüsselbauer and Reiling merged their German operations under the company name Veriso GmbH & Co. KG. New company to which Schlüsselbauer and Reiling would both contribute 50%, which would incorporate Schlüsselbauer Geomaterials GmbH and Veriso Schaumglas GmbH, and four furnaces sintering across three sites, therefore becoming one of the largest foam glass gravel manufacturers in Europe.

The Foam Glass Market is anticipated to expand significantly with support from the increasing demand for environmentally friendly building materials, energy efficiency rules, and innovative applications in different industries. Taking into account the new product lines developed by innovative companies, more opportunities for development are to come across competition in the market.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.2 Feedstock Prices, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.3 Regulatory Impact, by Country, by Type, 2023.

5.4 Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

5.5 Innovation and R&D, by Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Foam Glass Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Foam Glass Market Segmentation, by Process

9. Foam Glass Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Foam Glass Market Segmentation, by End-Use Industry

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Description of Foam Glass Market Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/foam-glass-market-1443

[For more information or if you need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment