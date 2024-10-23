Alation Launches Season 3 of Data Radicals Podcast to Spotlight Data and AI's Impact on Business and Society

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc., the data intelligence company, today announced the launch of Season 3 of the Data Radicals podcast. The new season, hosted by Satyen Sangani, Alation’s CEO and co-founder, focuses on AI’s transformative power to unlock business value, featuring firsthand accounts and practical insights from leaders and practitioners implementing AI in their organizations. This season will explore how organizations leverage trusted data and AI to drive innovation and realize new business opportunities.

Data Radicals has become a go-to resource for business leaders seeking insights into AI, data governance, and building data-driven cultures. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Alation.com/podcast, Season 3 delivers in-depth conversations with industry visionaries tackling the most pressing data problems in business today. This season’s guests include Dr. Geraldine Wong (CDO of GXS Bank), Stewart Bond (Research VP of IDC), Jeremy Kahn (AI Editor at Fortune), Chris Wiggins (Chief Data Scientist at the New York Times), Dr. Raza Habib (CEO and co-founder of Humanloop), and Tom Davenport (author of All-in on AI), who explore how AI use cases drive smarter decision-making, maximize business value from data initiatives, and reshape industries while creating societal change.

“AI has unlocked extraordinary potential for organizations to reimagine how they use data,” said Satyen Sangani, host of Data Radicals and CEO of Alation. “This season, we explore how AI enables businesses to innovate and disrupt industries and the critical role of trusted data in fueling AI. We’re thrilled to hear from leaders driving AI’s accessibility, trust, and transformative impact. Season 3 will cover the most cutting-edge topics in data and AI, from practical applications like AI-powered chatbots and fraud detection in banking to realizing tangible value from AI initiatives.”

“I applaud Data Radicals for helping to highlight both the opportunities and the risks AI presents,” said Jeremy Kahn, AI Editor at Fortune and author of the book Mastering AI: A Survival Guide to Our Superpowered Future. “We desperately need public education and discussions like those Data Radicals if we are to hope to avoid AI’s dangers and realize its positive potential. It was a pleasure to be on the podcast to help advance this vital conversation.”

“Being a guest on Data Radicals was truly enjoyable,” said Wendy Batchelder, Senior Vice President and Chief Data Officer at Centene. "As a leader who has navigated many of the same data and AI challenges other executives face, it was an honor to discuss the critical role of trusted data in driving organizational innovation. We explored the importance of breaking down silos, understanding organizational dynamics, and the pivotal role data governance and DE&I play in creating impactful business outcomes."

Upcoming guests for season three of Data Radicals include:

Dr. Geraldine Wong, Chief Data Officer at GXS Bank

Stewart Bond, Senior Vice President, Data Integration and Intelligence Software Research at IDC

Jeremy Kahn, AI Editor at Fortune

Chris Wiggins, Chief Data Scientist at The New York Times

Dr. Raza Habib, CEO and co-founder of Humanloop

Tom Davenport, Distinguished Professor of Information Technology and Management at Babson College, author of All-in on AI, and contributor to Harvard Business Review

Tune into Data Radicals to stay at the forefront of data and AI innovation and discover how these technologies drive business value and reshape the world. Episode one of Season 3, featuring Dr. Geraldine Wong, Chief Data Officer at GXS Bank, is available today anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Sign up for the Data Radicals newsletter here.

See new episodes at alation.com/podcast.

About Alation

Alation is the data intelligence company. Nearly 600 global enterprises — including 40% of the Fortune 100 — rely on Alation to realize value from their data and AI initiatives. Customers such as Cisco, DocuSign, Nasdaq, Pfizer, and Samsung trust Alation’s platform for self-service analytics, cloud transformation, data governance, and AI-ready data, fostering data-driven innovation at scale. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Alation has been recognized five times by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best Workplaces. To learn more, visit www.alation.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Lloyd

Director, Corporate Communications

541-490-6115

lauren.lloyd@alation.com