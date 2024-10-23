FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

WABASH, Ind., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC ) (10/22/2024 Close: $39.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $1,243,000 or $1.09 per common share compared to $978,000 or $0.87 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $3,782,000 compared to $3,645,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. Total noninterest income was $1,280,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $928,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Noninterest expense was $3,695,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $3,487,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The three months ended September 30, 2024 represented a return on average common equity of 9.89% compared to 8.87% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The three months ended September 30, 2024 represented a return on average assets of 0.86% compared to 0.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.30% at September 30, 2024 compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $4,101,000 at September 30, 2024 compared to $4,044,000 at June 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.88% compared to 8.55% at June 30, 2024. Total assets at September 30, 2024 were $577,077,000 compared to $567,363,000 at June 30, 2024. Shareholders’ equity was $51,258,000 at September 30, 2024 compared to $48,515,000 at June 30, 2024. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Corporation repurchased 5,000 shares at an average price of $37.00. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Balance Sheet September 30 June 30 2024 2024 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 8,477,488 $ 5,202,224 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 10,156,245 11,717,782 Cash and cash equivalents 18,633,733 16,920,006 Securities available for sale 108,192,857 106,179,450 Loans held for sale 363,350 559,830 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,510,149 at September 30, 2024 and $5,564,436 at June 30, 2024 418,463,571 411,841,368 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700 1,289,700 Accrued interest receivable 2,907,918 3,016,660 Premises and equipment, net 7,525,378 7,614,589 Mortgage servicing rights 1,086,587 1,086,587 Cash surrender value of life insurance 12,833,570 12,725,890 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets - 1,250 Other assets 4,566,693 4,913,693 Total assets $ 577,077,255 $ 567,362,921 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 52,613,542 $ 47,530,618 Interest-bearing 468,595,054 466,891,628 Total deposits 521,208,596 514,422,246 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,610,951 4,425,736 Total liabilities 525,819,547 518,847,982 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,134,993 at September 30, 2024 and 1,126,243 at June 30, 2024 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 10,075,911 10,266,257 Retained earnings 62,595,607 61,694,919 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,823,802 ) (10,795,929 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 701,335 at September 30, 2024 and 710,085 at June 30, 2024 (12,608,371 ) (12,668,671 ) Total shareholders' equity 51,257,708 48,514,939 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 577,077,255 $ 567,362,921





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statement of Income Three Months Ended September 30 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 5,731,067 $ 5,031,751 Taxable securities 537,550 489,120 Tax exempt securities 405,837 423,619 Other 194,422 57,374 Total interest and dividend income 6,868,876 6,001,864 Interest expense: Deposits 3,087,331 2,331,850 Borrowings - 25,329 Total interest expense 3,087,331 2,357,179 Net interest income 3,781,545 3,644,685 Credit loss expense - - Net interest income after credit loss expense 3,781,545 3,644,685 Noninterest income: Net gains on sales of loans 98,012 21,114 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO (684 ) (37,006 ) Commission income 484,080 335,449 Service charges and fees 256,532 245,534 Earnings on life insurance 107,679 80,869 Other 334,874 282,309 Total noninterest income 1,280,493 928,269 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 2,041,613 1,914,196 Occupancy and equipment 322,074 317,241 Professional 142,751 121,654 Marketing 90,441 81,576 Deposit insurance premium 87,261 67,000 Regulatory assessment 7,713 10,345 Correspondent bank charges 22,499 23,941 Data processing 468,590 450,967 Printing, postage and supplies 72,208 67,700 Expense on life insurance 34,542 22,796 Contribution expense 9,501 9,709 Expense on REO - 5,822 Other 396,231 394,473 Total noninterest expense 3,695,424 3,487,420 Income before income taxes 1,366,614 1,085,534 Income tax expense 123,928 107,874 Net income $ 1,242,686 $ 977,660





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Key Balances and Ratios Three Months Ended September 30 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $ 1.09 $ 0.87 Diluted earnings $ 1.09 $ 0.87 Dividends paid $ 0.30 $ 0.29 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,139,782 1,126,628 Shares outstanding end of period 1,134,993 1,126,607 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 2.70 % 2.75 % Return on average assets *** 0.86 % 0.72 % Return on average common equity *** 9.89 % 8.87 % September 30 June 30 2024 2024 Nonperforming assets * $ 4,100,677 $ 4,044,082 Repossessed assets $ 0 $ 1,250 * Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185

