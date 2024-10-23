FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

WABASH, Ind., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (10/22/2024 Close: $39.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $1,243,000 or $1.09 per common share compared to $978,000 or $0.87 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $3,782,000 compared to $3,645,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. Total noninterest income was $1,280,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $928,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Noninterest expense was $3,695,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $3,487,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The three months ended September 30, 2024 represented a return on average common equity of 9.89% compared to 8.87% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The three months ended September 30, 2024 represented a return on average assets of 0.86% compared to 0.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.30% at September 30, 2024 compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $4,101,000 at September 30, 2024 compared to $4,044,000 at June 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.88% compared to 8.55% at June 30, 2024. Total assets at September 30, 2024 were $577,077,000 compared to $567,363,000 at June 30, 2024. Shareholders’ equity was $51,258,000 at September 30, 2024 compared to $48,515,000 at June 30, 2024. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Corporation repurchased 5,000 shares at an average price of $37.00. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet
 September 30June 30
  2024  2024 
 Unaudited 
Assets  
Cash and due from financial institutions$8,477,488 $5,202,224 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 10,156,245  11,717,782 
Cash and cash equivalents 18,633,733  16,920,006 
   
Securities available for sale 108,192,857  106,179,450 
Loans held for sale 363,350  559,830 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,510,149  
at September 30, 2024 and $5,564,436 at June 30, 2024 418,463,571  411,841,368 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700  1,289,700 
Accrued interest receivable 2,907,918  3,016,660 
Premises and equipment, net 7,525,378  7,614,589 
Mortgage servicing rights 1,086,587  1,086,587 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 12,833,570  12,725,890 
Goodwill 1,213,898  1,213,898 
Repossessed Assets -  1,250 
Other assets 4,566,693  4,913,693 
Total assets$ 577,077,255 $ 567,362,921 
   
Liabilities and shareholders' equity  
Deposits  
Noninterest-bearing$52,613,542 $47,530,618 
Interest-bearing 468,595,054  466,891,628 
Total deposits 521,208,596  514,422,246 
   
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,610,951  4,425,736 
Total liabilities 525,819,547  518,847,982 
   
Shareholders' equity  
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;  
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,134,993 at September 30, 2024 and 1,126,243 at June 30, 2024 18,363  18,363 
Additional paid-in capital 10,075,911  10,266,257 
Retained earnings 62,595,607  61,694,919 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,823,802) (10,795,929)
Treasury stock, at cost: 701,335 at September 30, 2024 and  
710,085 at June 30, 2024 (12,608,371) (12,668,671)
Total shareholders' equity 51,257,708  48,514,939 
   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 577,077,255 $ 567,362,921 


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income
 Three Months Ended September 30
  2024  2023 
 UnauditedUnaudited
Interest and dividend income:  
Loans, including fees$5,731,067 $5,031,751 
Taxable securities 537,550  489,120 
Tax exempt securities 405,837  423,619 
Other 194,422  57,374 
Total interest and dividend income 6,868,876  6,001,864 
   
Interest expense:  
Deposits 3,087,331  2,331,850 
Borrowings -  25,329 
Total interest expense 3,087,331  2,357,179 
   
Net interest income 3,781,545  3,644,685 
   
Credit loss expense -  - 
   
Net interest income after credit loss expense 3,781,545  3,644,685 
   
Noninterest income:  
Net gains on sales of loans 98,012  21,114 
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO (684) (37,006)
Commission income 484,080  335,449 
Service charges and fees 256,532  245,534 
Earnings on life insurance 107,679  80,869 
Other 334,874  282,309 
Total noninterest income 1,280,493  928,269 
   
Noninterest expense:  
Salaries and benefits 2,041,613  1,914,196 
Occupancy and equipment 322,074  317,241 
Professional 142,751  121,654 
Marketing 90,441  81,576 
Deposit insurance premium 87,261  67,000 
Regulatory assessment 7,713  10,345 
Correspondent bank charges 22,499  23,941 
Data processing 468,590  450,967 
Printing, postage and supplies 72,208  67,700 
Expense on life insurance 34,542  22,796 
Contribution expense 9,501  9,709 
Expense on REO -  5,822 
Other 396,231  394,473 
Total noninterest expense 3,695,424  3,487,420 
   
Income before income taxes 1,366,614  1,085,534 
   
Income tax expense 123,928  107,874 
   
Net income $ 1,242,686 $ 977,660 


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios
  Three Months Ended September 30
   2024  2023 
  UnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:  
Earnings$1.09 $0.87 
Diluted earnings$1.09 $0.87 
Dividends paid$0.30 $0.29 
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,139,782  1,126,628 
Shares outstanding end of period 1,134,993  1,126,607 
    
Supplemental data:  
Net interest margin ** 2.70% 2.75%
Return on average assets *** 0.86% 0.72%
Return on average common equity *** 9.89% 8.87%
    
  September 30June 30
   2024  2024 
Nonperforming assets *$4,100,677 $4,044,082 
Repossessed assets$0 $1,250 
    
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis 
***Annualized  
    

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185