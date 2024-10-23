SYNERGIE : Q3 2024 REVENUES

Q3 2024 REVENUES
In challenging market conditions, SYNERGIE Group achieves revenues of €810.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, up +2.1%
|in € m
|Q3 2024
|Q3 2023
|% Variance
|9M 2024
|9M 2023
|% Variance
|International
|497.4
|473.3
|+5.1%
|1,417.0
|1,332.2
|+6.3%
|France
|313.1
|320.8
|-2.4%
|948.3
|972.9
|-2.5%
|Total
|810.5
|794.1
|+2.1%
|2,365.3
|2,305.1
|+2.6%
SYNERGIE achieves revenues of €810.5 million, up +2.1% (+0.2% on a like-for-like basis), despite a challenging economic climate.
This performance in a declining market shows the relevance of the Group's business model, based on a diversified portfolio of clients, sectors and countries.
International business accounted for 61.4% of total revenues over the period, compared with 59.6% in 2023, with a growth of 5.1% in revenues.
In France, revenues reached €313.1 million (38.6% of total revenues), down by -2.4%, despite SYNERGIE outperforming the local market. This result was caused by the significant decline in the temporary staffing market since the beginning of the year in a climate of political uncertainty.
International growth of +5.1% was driven by organic growth (excluding exchange rates impact) of +2.2% and by the acquisition of IPA in Australia (consolidated from July 2024), which generated €12.7 million over the period.
Despite the macro-economic difficulties in its markets, SYNERGIE remains confident in its ability to continue growing its revenues during the last quarter.
NEXT MEETINGS
• Publication of 2024 Revenue on Wednesday January 29th, 2025, after market closing
Attachment