PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

23 October 2024

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 22 October 2024, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMR Partnership Shares Purchased



Award Date: 22/10/2024



Purchase Price: £7.459 Matching Shares



Award Date: 22/10/2024



Allotment Price: £0.00333 Nicholas Wiles 17 17 Rob Harding 17 17



The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:

PayPoint plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542 031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1. Simon Coles 2. Benjamin Ford 3. Rob Harding 4. Mark Latham 5. Tanya Murphy 6. Stephen O’Neill 7. Christopher Paul 8. Anthony Sappor 9. Josephine Toolan 10. Katy Wilde 11. Nicholas Wiles 12. Nicholas Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR PDMR Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93





b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £7.459 16 2. £7.459 17 3. £7.459 17 4. £7.459 17 5. £7.459 16 6. £7.459 17 7. £7.459 17 8. £7.459 16 9. £7.459 17 10. £7.459 16 11. £7.459 17 12. £7.459 14 d) Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 16 £7.459 £119.34 2. 17 £7.459 £126.80 3. 17 £7.459 £126.80 4. 17 £7.459 £126.80 5. 16 £7.459 £119.34 6. 17 £7.459 £126.80 7. 17 £7.459 £126.80 8. 16 £7.459 £119.34 9. 17 £7.459 £126.80 10. 16 £7.459 £119.34 11. 17 £7.459 £126.80 12. 14 £7.459 £104.42 e) Date of the transaction 22 October 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON



