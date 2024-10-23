.ws Is the First Country Code TLD to be Mirrored On-Chain via Freename and WebUnited Technology

Zürich, Switzerland, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domains Cost Club is the first registrar in the world to offer the mirroring of traditional .ws domains on Web3. This is made possible through technologies provided by Freename and WebUnited , enabling the creation of an on-chain twin of the traditional domain. The .ws is the first Country Code TLD (ccTLD) to be mirrored on-chain, marking a major innovation in the domain industry.

Web3 Utilities for Mirrored .ws Domains

On Domains Cost Club, .ws domains can be mirrored on-chain when users choose to purchase the Web3 version of the traditional domain. Once the on-chain version of the .ws domain is created, users can manage Web3 utilities, including wallet address resolution. This allows .ws domains to be used in Web3 for activities such as sending and receiving cryptocurrency payments or building decentralized websites in addition to traditional ones. The domain now serves as an aggregator of the user’s digital identity, seamlessly bridging both Web2 and Web3.

How Registrars Can Mirror Traditional Domains

Today, any registrar can mirror domain names on the blockchain and offer the Web3 version to their customers. This is made possible through the plug-and-play mirroring APIs from Freename and WebUnited. .ws is the first extension to be mirrored on-chain by a registrar, but many more extensions will follow soon, allowing more users to leverage their favorite domain names in Web3. Registrars interested in this service can contact partners@freename.io to start their journey toward domain innovation today.

Lars Jensen, CEO of ShortDot and Co-CEO of WebUnited, highlighted the innovation: "WebUnited’s domain mirroring seamlessly connects Web2 and Web3, allowing users to keep their existing domains while accessing the blockchain—offering a glimpse into the future of online presence."

Davide Vicini, CEO of Freename and Co-CEO of WebUnited, added: "This is just the beginning. Our partnership with Domain Cost Club and .ws signals the domain industry's shift towards a more decentralized, innovative future. We’re proud to lead this transformation."

About Freename: Freename is the leading multichain Web3 Namespace where users can register and mint their own Web3 domains on their preferred chain.

About .WS

As Samoa's digital identifier, .WS is more than a domain; it's a commitment to innovation and reliability. .WS is managed by Global Domains International and dedicated to advancing domain services, ensuring they meet the needs of today's internet users.

About WebUnited

WebUnited is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology with domain services, intending to provide a new internet experience. The objective is to transform digital domains into more than just web addresses by making them secure, efficient, and flexible tools for the digital age.