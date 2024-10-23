Signature Aviation Selects NDX For Network-wide Fuel QC Implementation

Orlando, FL, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDX, LLC, a leading provider of digital safety and compliance software for the aviation industry, has entered into a multi-year agreement with Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, to implement NDX's Quality Control (QC) Inspections software across all U.S. locations in the Signature Aviation network. The collaboration follows an extensive evaluation of the software in early 2024, after which Signature approved a network-wide rollout.

NDX is already operational at one-third of Signature’s U.S. locations, reaching full U.S. deployment by Q1 2025. NDX's software provides comprehensive insights into fuel quality control data across Signature’s entire U.S. network, improving transparency and enabling centralized oversight of compliance efforts. The platform verifies inspector location using QR codes and NFC tags, ensuring proximity to assets and enhancing process integrity.

NDX's fuel QC software helps private terminals maintain compliance with the ATA103 fuel quality control standard, a critical framework for ensuring safety and consistency in aviation fueling operations. Beyond the minimum requirements of ATA103, Signature Aviation's internal AFQC manual sets a higher standard for safety and quality. NDX's highly customizable software enables Signature to meet these stringent requirements and implement its own enhanced QC policies across its network.

"We're proud to partner with Signature Aviation and deeply respect their rigorous approach to safety and compliance," said Jordan Hiller, CEO of NDX. "Their thorough evaluation process and the decision to implement our software across their entire network is a testament to the value our product provides not just to individual FBOs but also to larger operations that adhere to a higher level of quality control standards and procedures."

Brad Williams, Chief Operations Officer of Signature Aviation, added, "The ability to standardize inspections and safety procedures across all of our assets will provide our teams with enhanced visibility into our operations, ensuring the delivery of a safe, seamless, and exceptional experience for our guests. We've not only been impressed by the software's ease of use, but also by the high level of customer service provided by NDX, demonstrated by a seamless rollout with widespread adoption across our network.”

As part of the implementation, Signature will leverage NDX solutions to streamline tracking and dashboards for network-wide compliance, safety procedures, and business workflows. The application will also allow Signature to implement custom reporting and integration into existing systems for heightened transparency and control across its network.

Once fully implemented in North America, the agreement will extend globally to Signature's international locations. NDX's software will be JIG (Joint Inspection Group) compliant, ensuring compatibility with international fuel quality control standards.

