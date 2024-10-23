Hub Group Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) announced that the company will present at the following investor conferences during November 2024.

Baird 2024 Global Industrials Conference

Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 2:20 p.m. Central Time in Chicago, Illinois.

Live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed for 30 days on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.hubgroup.com.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time in Nashville, Tennessee.

Live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed for 30 days on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.hubgroup.com.

