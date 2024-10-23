South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $11.2 million, compared to $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.66, compared to $0.66 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.78 for the third quarter of 2023.

Average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2024 was 247 basis points, compared to 243 basis points for the second quarter of 2024 and 207 basis points for the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.52% for the third quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.59% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.57% at June 30, 2024 and 0.12% at September 30, 2023.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.05% annualized, compared to 1.07% annualized for the second quarter of 2024 and 1.27% annualized for the third quarter of 2023.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $25.75 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $24.15 as of June 30, 2024 and $21.07 as of September 30, 2023.

The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and Tier 1 leverage ratio at September 30, 2024 were 17.61%, 13.25%, and 11.76%, respectively. These ratios significantly exceeded the minimum regulatory levels necessary to be deemed “well-capitalized”.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m pleased with our third quarter results, which I believe demonstrate that the Bank is performing at a high level. We remain well capitalized and focused on managing our loan portfolio as the credit environment continues to normalize. Against this backdrop, we are maintaining our credit discipline and not stretching to chase loan growth. We are also building liquidity as we expect the Federal Reserve to continue reducing their market interest rate to stimulate economic growth looking to the year ahead. Importantly, we are seeing a level of optimism from our customers that we have not seen over the last seven to eight quarters and our new business production pipeline is the strongest that it has been in more than two years. Looking forward, we remain confident in the credit profile of our loan portfolio and are cautiously optimistic that we will see loan growth accelerate in the quarters ahead. Additionally, we are beginning to see deposit cost pressures ease, which we expect will be supportive of our net interest margin as well as continued deposit growth.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $37.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $35.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $35.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.52% for the third quarter of 2023. The average yield on loans was 6.68% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 6.60% for the second quarter of 2024 and 6.10% for the third quarter of 2023. The average cost of deposits was 247 basis points for the third quarter of 2024, which is 4 basis points higher than the second quarter of 2024 and 40 basis points higher than the third quarter of 2023.

Interest income was $61.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $59.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $56.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. Interest income increased $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 from the second quarter of 2024, which was primarily comprised of an increase of $934 thousand in loan interest income and an increase of $1.5 million in interest income on other interest-earning assets. The growth in loan interest income was due to a rise of 8 basis points in the yield on loans, partially offset by a decrease in average loans of $12.7 million. The increase in interest income on other interest-earning assets was predominately a result of increased liquidity from growth in deposits and a net decrease in loans during the third quarter. Interest income increased $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $64.2 million and higher market interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $5.3 million in loan interest income.

Interest expense was $24.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $23.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $20.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. Interest expense increased $1.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 and increased $3.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2023. The $1.0 million increase was primarily as a result of growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $64.4 million. The $3.5 million increase was primarily as a result of growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $111.2 million and a 43 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $1.5 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly from a decrease of $1.4 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value declined in the third quarter of 2024. Additionally, there was a decrease of $750 thousand in bank card services and interchange revenue mainly as a result of incentives received during the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $315 thousand in income from investments in Small Business Investment Companies. The decrease in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease of $2.7 million in mortgage banking activities revenue mainly from a decline of $2.7 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value declined in the third quarter of 2024. Further, there was approximately $700 thousand in insurance proceeds received for property damage in the third quarter of 2024, which affected other noninterest income in both period comparisons.

Noninterest expense was $33.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $32.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The $556 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2024 was largely the result of a rise of $226 thousand in net occupancy expenses, primarily from increased utilities, growth of $155 thousand in marketing and development expenses, and smaller increases in other noninterest expenses - including operational and fraud losses, losses on disposal of fixed assets, settlements, and charitable donations. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $432 thousand in personnel costs as there was an additional $350 thousand in accrued expense in the second quarter related to incentive-based compensation. The increase in noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was largely the result of an increase of $274 thousand in IT and data services related to the Company’s cloud project, an increase of $247 thousand in professional services mainly from legal expenses, and smaller increases in other noninterest expenses - including losses on disposal of fixed assets, settlements, and charitable donations.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $3.04 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $3.09 billion as of June 30, 2024 and $2.99 billion as of September 30, 2023. The $56.9 million, or 1.8%, decrease during the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 occurred primarily as a result of the expected payoff of a $16 million short-term bridge note that was originated in the second quarter of 2024, the early payoff of a $17 million residential land development loan, and an $18 million decrease in consumer auto loans. As of September 30, 2024, loans held for investment increased $43.8 million, or 1.5%, from September 30, 2023, primarily attributable to strong organic loan growth, occurring mainly in multi-family property loans, direct-energy loans, and single-family property loans, partially offset by decreases in consumer auto loans and construction, land, and development loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.72 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $3.62 billion as of June 30, 2024 and $3.62 billion as of September 30, 2023. Deposits increased by $94.8 million, or 2.6%, in the third quarter of 2024 from June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, deposits increased $98.7 million, or 2.7%, from September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $998.5 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $951.6 million as of June 30, 2024 and $1.05 billion as of September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 26.9% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024. The quarterly change in total deposits was mainly due to organic growth in both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits. The year-over-year increase in total deposits was primarily the result of organic growth in interest-bearing deposits, given the overall focus in the banking industry on improving liquidity, partially offset by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 of $495 thousand, compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and a negative provision of $700 thousand in the third quarter of 2023. The provision during the third quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to net charge-off activity, partially offset by decreased loan balances.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.41% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 1.40% as of June 30, 2024 and 1.41% as of September 30, 2023.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.59% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 0.57% as of June 30, 2024 and 0.12% as of September 30, 2023. The previously disclosed $20.0 million multi-family property credit, which was placed on nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2024 after the maturity date was accelerated, was subsequently modified during the third quarter. The modification included more stringent credit metrics. Although the loan remains in nonaccrual status, the loan continues to pay as agreed and is showing improving credit trends. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 0.10% for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.05% for the third quarter of 2023.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $27.04 at September 30, 2024, compared to $25.45 at June 30, 2024. The change was primarily driven by $8.9 million of net income after dividends paid and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) of $16.6 million. The increase in AOCI was attributed to the after-tax increase in fair value of our available for sale securities, net of fair value hedges, as a result of decreases in long-term market interest rates during the period. Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) increased 33 basis points to 9.77% in the third quarter of 2024.

Conference Call

South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results today, October 23, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events .

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13749147. The replay will be available until November 6, 2024.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Contact: Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary (866) 771-3347 investors@city.bank

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of and for the quarter ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 61,640 $ 59,208 $ 58,727 $ 57,236 $ 56,528 Interest expense 24,346 23,320 23,359 22,074 20,839 Net interest income 37,294 35,888 35,368 35,162 35,689 Provision for credit losses 495 1,775 830 600 (700 ) Noninterest income 10,635 12,709 11,409 9,146 12,277 Noninterest expense 33,128 32,572 31,930 30,597 31,489 Income tax expense 3,094 3,116 3,143 2,787 3,683 Net income 11,212 11,134 10,874 10,324 13,494 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic $ 0.68 $ 0.68 $ 0.66 $ 0.63 $ 0.80 Net earnings, diluted 0.66 0.66 0.64 0.61 0.78 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.14 0.14 0.13 0.13 0.13 Book value 27.04 25.45 24.87 24.80 22.39 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 25.75 24.15 23.56 23.47 21.07 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 16,386,079 16,425,360 16,429,919 16,443,908 16,842,594 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 17,056,959 16,932,077 16,938,857 17,008,892 17,354,182 Shares outstanding at end of period 16,386,627 16,424,021 16,431,755 16,417,099 16,600,442 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 471,167 $ 298,006 $ 371,939 $ 330,158 $ 352,424 Investment securities 606,889 591,031 599,869 622,762 584,969 Total loans held for investment 3,037,375 3,094,273 3,011,799 3,014,153 2,993,563 Allowance for credit losses 42,886 43,173 42,174 42,356 42,075 Total assets 4,337,659 4,220,936 4,218,993 4,204,793 4,186,440 Interest-bearing deposits 2,720,880 2,672,948 2,664,397 2,651,952 2,574,361 Noninterest-bearing deposits 998,480 951,565 974,174 974,201 1,046,253 Total deposits 3,719,360 3,624,513 3,638,571 3,626,153 3,620,614 Borrowings 110,307 110,261 110,214 110,168 122,493 Total stockholders’ equity 443,122 417,985 408,712 407,114 371,716 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 1.05 % 1.07 % 1.04 % 0.99 % 1.27 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.36 % 10.83 % 10.72 % 10.52 % 14.01 % Net interest margin (1) 3.65 % 3.63 % 3.56 % 3.52 % 3.52 % Yield on loans 6.68 % 6.60 % 6.53 % 6.29 % 6.10 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.36 % 3.33 % 3.27 % 3.14 % 2.93 % Efficiency ratio 68.80 % 66.72 % 67.94 % 68.71 % 65.34 % Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans $ 24,693 $ 23,452 $ 3,380 $ 5,178 $ 4,783 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.81 % 0.76 % 0.11 % 0.17 % 0.16 % Other real estate owned 973 755 862 912 242 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.59 % 0.57 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.41 % Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.05 %





As of and for the quarter ended September 30

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.22 % 9.90 % 9.69 % 9.68 % 8.88 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.77 % 9.44 % 9.22 % 9.21 % 8.40 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 13.25 % 12.61 % 12.67 % 12.41 % 12.19 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 11.76 % 11.81 % 11.51 % 11.33 % 11.13 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 17.61 % 16.86 % 17.00 % 16.74 % 16.82 %

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Loans $ 3,069,900 $ 51,513 6.68 % $ 3,005,699 $ 46,250 6.10 % Debt securities - taxable 524,641 5,300 4.02 % 561,068 5,422 3.83 % Debt securities - nontaxable 154,806 1,016 2.61 % 159,577 1,054 2.62 % Other interest-bearing assets 336,887 4,032 4.76 % 325,201 4,031 4.92 % Total interest-earning assets 4,086,234 61,861 6.02 % 4,051,545 56,757 5.56 % Noninterest-earning assets 172,922 177,216 Total assets $ 4,259,156 $ 4,228,761 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 2,247,299 18,143 3.21 % $ 2,223,014 16,061 2.87 % Time deposits 431,307 4,510 4.16 % 344,395 2,904 3.35 % Short-term borrowings 3 - 0.00 % 3 - 0.00 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debt 63,891 835 5.20 % 76,077 1,012 5.28 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 858 7.36 % 46,393 862 7.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,788,893 24,346 3.47 % 2,689,882 20,839 3.07 % Demand deposits 976,048 1,071,175 Other liabilities 63,661 85,713 Stockholders’ equity 430,554 381,991 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 4,259,156 $ 4,228,761 Net interest income $ 37,515 $ 35,918 Net interest margin (2) 3.65 % 3.52 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Loans $ 3,055,679 $ 151,031 6.60 % $ 2,892,887 $ 128,724 5.95 % Debt securities - taxable 537,425 16,096 4.00 % 574,159 16,027 3.73 % Debt securities - nontaxable 155,489 3,062 2.63 % 194,492 3,870 2.66 % Other interest-bearing assets 287,192 10,052 4.68 % 212,384 7,010 4.41 % Total interest-earning assets 4,035,785 180,241 5.97 % 3,873,922 155,631 5.37 % Noninterest-earning assets 176,230 183,149 Total assets $ 4,212,015 $ 4,057,071 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 2,251,569 53,792 3.19 % $ 2,090,250 38,529 2.46 % Time deposits 399,646 12,153 4.06 % 309,250 6,239 2.70 % Short-term borrowings 3 - 0.00 % 111 5 6.02 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debt 63,845 2,505 5.24 % 76,031 3,037 5.34 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 2,575 7.41 % 46,393 2,402 6.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,761,456 71,025 3.44 % 2,522,035 50,212 2.66 % Demand deposits 964,829 1,085,345 Other liabilities 68,458 74,865 Stockholders’ equity 417,272 374,826 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 4,212,015 $ 4,057,071 Net interest income $ 109,216 $ 105,419 Net interest margin (2) 3.61 % 3.64 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 60,863 $ 62,821 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 410,304 267,337 Securities available for sale 606,889 622,762 Loans held for sale 11,389 14,499 Loans held for investment 3,037,375 3,014,153 Less: Allowance for credit losses (42,886 ) (42,356 ) Net loans held for investment 2,994,489 2,971,797 Premises and equipment, net 53,323 55,070 Goodwill 19,315 19,315 Intangible assets 1,882 2,429 Mortgage servicing rights 24,573 26,569 Other assets 154,632 162,194 Total assets $ 4,337,659 $ 4,204,793 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 998,480 $ 974,201 Interest-bearing deposits 2,720,880 2,651,952 Total deposits 3,719,360 3,626,153 Subordinated debt 63,914 63,775 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 64,870 61,358 Total liabilities 3,894,537 3,797,679 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 16,386 16,417 Additional paid-in capital 97,367 97,107 Retained earnings 371,782 345,264 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (42,413 ) (51,674 ) Total stockholders’ equity 443,122 407,114 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,337,659 $ 4,204,793





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 51,505 $ 46,242 $ 151,008 $ 128,703 Other 10,135 10,286 28,567 26,094 Total interest income 61,640 56,528 179,575 154,797 Interest expense: Deposits 22,653 18,965 65,945 44,768 Subordinated debt 835 1,012 2,505 3,037 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 858 862 2,575 2,402 Other - - - 5 Total interest expense 24,346 20,839 71,025 50,212 Net interest income 37,294 35,689 108,550 104,585 Provision for credit losses 495 (700 ) 3,100 4,010 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 36,799 36,389 105,450 100,575 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 2,023 1,840 5,785 5,286 Income from insurance activities 28 30 92 1,478 Mortgage banking activities 1,890 4,602 9,232 12,146 Bank card services and interchange fees 3,302 3,157 10,415 10,156 Gain on sale of subsidiary — 290 — 33,778 Other 3,392 2,358 9,229 7,236 Total noninterest income 10,635 12,277 34,753 70,080 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 18,767 18,709 56,954 61,400 Net occupancy expense 4,255 4,111 12,204 12,246 Professional services 1,807 1,560 5,028 4,924 Marketing and development 1,015 853 2,629 2,573 Other 7,284 6,256 20,815 23,206 Total noninterest expense 33,128 31,489 97,630 104,349 Income before income taxes 14,306 17,177 42,573 66,306 Income tax expense 3,094 3,683 9,353 13,885 Net income $ 11,212 $ 13,494 $ 33,220 $ 52,421





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 1,120,448 $ 1,081,056 Commercial - Specialized 406,255 372,376 Commercial - General 526,448 517,361 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 562,401 534,731 Auto Loans 253,509 305,271 Other Consumer 65,789 74,168 Construction 102,525 129,190 Total loans held for investment $ 3,037,375 $ 3,014,153





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 998,480 $ 974,201 NOW & other transaction accounts 496,176 562,066 MMDA & other savings 1,780,337 1,722,170 Time deposits 444,367 367,716 Total deposits $ 3,719,360 $ 3,626,153





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 11,212 $ 11,134 $ 10,874 $ 10,324 $ 13,494 Income tax expense 3,094 3,116 3,143 2,787 3,683 Provision for credit losses 495 1,775 830 600 (700 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 14,801 $ 16,025 $ 14,847 $ 13,711 $ 16,477





Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 33,128 $ 32,572 $ 31,930 $ 30,597 $ 31,489 Net interest income 37,294 35,888 35,368 35,162 35,689 Tax equivalent yield adjustment 221 223 223 225 229 Noninterest income 10,635 12,709 11,409 9,146 12,277 Total income 48,150 48,820 47,000 44,533 48,195 Efficiency ratio 68.80 % 66.72 % 67.94 % 68.71 % 65.34 % Noninterest expense $ 33,128 $ 32,572 $ 31,930 $ 30,597 $ 31,489 Less: Subsidiary transaction and related expenses — — — — — Less: net loss on sale of securities — — — — — Adjusted noninterest expense 33,128 32,572 31,930 30,597 31,489 Total income 48,150 48,820 47,000 44,533 48,195 Less: gain on sale of subsidiary — — — — (290 ) Adjusted total income 48,150 48,820 47,000 44,533 47,905 Adjusted efficiency ratio 68.80 % 66.72 % 67.94 % 68.71 % 65.73 %



