INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC); DiCello Levitt LLP Encourages Investors with Losses to Discuss Their Options with Counsel

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) securities between February 28, 2020 and September 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), charging the Company and certain of its current and former senior executives with violations of the federal securities laws (collectively, “Defendants”).

Acadia investors have until December 16, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Acadia class action lawsuit.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one.

Case Allegations

Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services across the United States, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

The Acadia lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and concealed material adverse facts concerning Acadia’s business operations, regulatory and litigation risks, and internal controls. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (i) Acadia’s business model centered on holding vulnerable people against their will in its facilities, including when it was not medically necessary to do so; (ii) patients were abused while in Acadia’s facilities; and (iii) Acadia defrauded insurance providers into paying for patients to remain in its facilities when not medically necessary.

The truth emerged on September 1, 2024, when The New York Times published an article entitled, “How a Leading Chain of Psychiatric Hospitals Traps Patients” (the “Article”). The Article detailed how, among other things, Arcadia “has lured patients into facilities and held them against their will”; “[o]nce Acadia won more insurance days for patients, it often would not release them before their insurance ran out”; and “police officers witnessed three [Acadia psychiatric hospital] employees assaulting a patient.”

On this news, Acadia stock fell $3.72 per share, or 4.5%, on September 3, 2024.

Then, on September 27, 2024, Acadia filed a current report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in which Defendants stated that Acadia “received a voluntary request for information from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York as well as a grand jury subpoena from the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri (W.D. Mo.) related to its admissions, length of stay and billing practices” and that it “anticipate[d] receiving similar document requests from the [SEC].”

On this news, Acadia’s stock fell by $12.38 per share, or 16.36%, on September 27, 2024.

