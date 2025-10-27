SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DiCello Levitt LLP Announces That A Shareholder Class Action Has Been Filed Against James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) Following “Destocking” Revelation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiCello Levitt LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX), along with certain individuals, alleging that they violated federal securities laws by issuing false and/or misleading statements concerning the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. The suit is brought on behalf of all those who purchased or otherwise acquired James Hardie stock between May 20, 2025, and August 18, 2025, both dates inclusive.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired James Hardie shares (American Depositary Receipts or “ADRs”) between May 20, 2025, and August 18, 2025, you may be a member of this proposed Class and you may be able to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must move the Court by no later than December 23, 2025.

Investors with substantial losses are encouraged to contact a lawyer. You may submit your information here: https://dicellolevitt.com/securities/james-hardie/.

You may also contact DiCello Levitt attorneys Brian O’Mara or Jarett Sena by calling (888) 287-9005 or by email at investors@dicellolevitt.com.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Lawsuit Allegations. The James Hardie lawsuit alleges that the Company and certain senior executives misled investors about the strength of its key North America Fiber Cement segment between May 20 and August 18, 2025. Despite knowing by April and early May that distributors were destocking inventory, the company falsely claimed that demand remained strong and that stock levels were “normal.”

Then, on August 19, 2025, James Hardie disclosed a 12% sales decline in the segment, attributing it to “normalization of channel inventories,” and warned of continued weakness. Following this revelation, the company’s share price plummeted more than 34%, causing massive investor losses.

