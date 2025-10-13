Investigation: DiCello Levitt LLP Commences Investigation into Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiCello Levitt LLP announces that it has commenced an investigation into Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: FLY) concerning potential violations of the U.S. federal securities laws, focused on whether Firefly Aerospace and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in the Firefly investigation or if you are a Firefly investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can contact DiCello Levitt attorneys Brian O’Mara or Jarett Sena by calling (888) 287-9005 or by email at investors@dicellolevitt.com.

On or around August 7, 2025, Firefly conducted an initial public offering of 19.3 million shares of common stock priced at $45.00 per share. The offering allowed Firefly to raise $933.1 million in net proceeds.

Then, on September 22, 2025, Firefly reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, Firefly reported a loss of $80.3 million, or $5.78 per share, compared to $58.7 million, or $4.60 per share, for the same quarter last year. Firefly also reported revenue of $15.55 million, below analyst estimates of $17.25 million and down 26.2% from the same quarter last year. On this news, Firefly’s stock price fell $7.58 per share, or 15.31%, to close at $41.94 per share on September 23, 2025. Then, on September 29, 2025, Firefly disclosed that "[d]uring testing at Firefly's facility in Briggs, Texas, the first stage of Firefly's Alpha Flight 7 rocket experienced an event that resulted in a loss of the stage.” On this news, Firefly's stock price fell $7.66 per share, or 20.73%, to close at $29.30 on September 30, 2025.

At DiCello Levitt, we are dedicated to achieving justice for our clients through class action, business-to-business, public client, whistleblower, personal injury, civil and human rights, and mass tort litigation. Our lawyers are highly respected for their ability to litigate and win cases – whether by trial, settlement, or otherwise – for people who have suffered harm, global corporations that have sustained significant economic losses, and public clients seeking to protect their citizens’ rights and interests. Every day, we put our reputations – and our capital – on the line for our clients.

DiCello Levitt has achieved top recognition as Plaintiffs Firm of the Year and Trial Innovation Firm of the Year by the National Law Journal, in addition to its top-tier Chambers and Benchmark ratings. The New York Law Journal also recently recognized DiCello Levitt as a Distinguished Leader in trial innovation. For more information about the Firm, including recent trial victories and case resolutions, please visit www.dicellolevitt.com.

