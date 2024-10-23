Investigation Alert: MacroGenics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Teradata and Maplebear - Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Reach Out for More Information

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, investigates potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the companies of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS), Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC), and Maplebear Inc. (NYSE: CART).

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of MacroGenics, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to early interim safety data results from the TAMARACK Phase 2 study. The claims arise on May 9, 2024, when MacroGenics presented interim updated safety and efficacy data for its cancer treatment study TAMARACK.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS)

Johnson Fistel LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Apellis Pharmaceuticals against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants represented SYFOVRE "demonstrated a favorable safety profile” with minimal adverse effects and “no events of retinal vasculitis or retinal vein occlusion” observed. Notwithstanding defendants’ claims regarding the safety of SYFOVRE, on July 15, 2023, the American Society of Retina Specialists (“ASRS”) published a letter highlighting concerns with SYFOVRE. Specifically, the ASRS indicated that physicians have reported cases of eye inflammation in patients treated with SYFOVRE, including six instances of occlusive retinal vasculitis, a type of inflammation that blocks blood flow through the vessels that feed the retina and potentially results in blindness. On this news, the price of Apellis common stock declined $32.04 per share, or nearly 38%, to close at $52.46 per share on July 17, 2023.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Teradata Corporation against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the company's business, operations, and compliance policies. They failed to disclose that: (i) under Teradata’s expanded business model, transactions with customers took longer to finalize; (ii) Teradata overstated its ability to close these transactions within the expected timeframes; (iii) it failed to timely close several transactions included in its 2023 ARR growth forecast; (iv) consequently, it was unlikely to meet its 2023 Total and Public Cloud ARR expectations; and (v) the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading.

Maplebear Inc. (NYSE: CART)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Maplebear Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the Complaint, Instacart provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. The Company sells and delivers a range of products in the food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, and ready-made meals categories, in addition to others. The Company offers its services through a mobile application and website, while also providing software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

