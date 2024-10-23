Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

BOCA RATON, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the market closes on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Event: Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-844-826-3033 (U.S. & Canada Toll-Free) Conference ID 10192492 Webcast: Register



For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a webcast of the call will be available for one month following the call and can be accessed via webcast on Jushi’s Investor Relations website.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

For further information, please contact:

Jushi Investor Relations

561-617-9100

investors@jushico.com