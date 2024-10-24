WISeKey Launches its Enhanced INeS AI Security Broker Solution

Geneva, Switzerland – October 24, 2024 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity digital identity and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations operating as a holding company, today announced the launch of the enhanced INeS AI Security Broker solution. This innovative upgrade integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technologies, revolutionizing how credentials are remotely and securely verified. The new solution manages the activation, deactivation, revocation, renewal, and secure update of IoT devices and business applications with end-to-end protection.

As organizations increasingly incorporate AI-powered applications into their operations, the number of digital identities in circulation continues to rise, creating challenges not just in scale but also in security and management complexity. To address these evolving needs, WISeKey’s INeS AI Security Broker introduces a smarter, automated approach to managing digital certificates and identities across expanding IoT networks.

Key Features of the INeS AI Security Broker:

Seamless Integration : Easily compatible with any IoT platform, the INeS AI Security Broker supports the secure issuance of digital certificates, lifecycle management, and rapid authentication for vast networks of devices.

: Easily compatible with any IoT platform, the INeS AI Security Broker supports the secure issuance of digital certificates, lifecycle management, and rapid authentication for vast networks of devices. AI-Powered Insights : The integration of machine learning enables automatic pattern recognition and anomaly detection from sensor data, such as temperature, pressure, humidity, and vibration, providing real-time insights and enhanced security.

: The integration of machine learning enables automatic pattern recognition and anomaly detection from sensor data, such as temperature, pressure, humidity, and vibration, providing real-time insights and enhanced security. Proactive Threat Management: AI-enhanced PKI solutions mitigate risks by automating security processes and preventing potential threats before they escalate. Predictive analytics allow organizations to pinpoint vulnerabilities and address misconfigurations swiftly.





The surge in digital identities and devices places significant strain on traditional PKI systems, increasing operational burdens for system administrators. Any disruption or mismanagement in digital identity management could result in severe security risks and operational downtime. To counter these challenges, WISeKey’s AI-powered PKI solutions streamline processes, enabling organizations to efficiently manage their digital certificates while significantly reducing the risk of breaches and operational failures.

Addressing Key Challenges in AI-PKI Integration:

While the advantages of integrating AI with PKI systems are clear, adoption remains low due to the technical complexity of these domains. WISeKey seeks to bridge this gap through strategic partnerships, offering organizations access to tailored AI and PKI solutions that meet their specific security needs.

As AI continues to transform the cybersecurity landscape, its role in managing and securing digital identities will become indispensable. The combination of PKI and AI will help organizations protect their digital assets, ensure compliance with evolving regulations, and maintain resilient digital infrastructures.

Strategic Implications for the Future:

The integration of AI into PKI not only enhances security but also builds trust by embracing cutting-edge approaches to digital identity management. WISeKey’s technology enables organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats, positioning them to manage the growing complexity of IoT networks while ensuring that their infrastructure is secure and compliant.

WISeKey remains committed to advancing its technology platform and forming long-term relationships with strategic partners, enabling high-profile clients to leverage state-of-the-art solutions in cybersecurity, digital identity, AI, and IoT.

For more information on the INeS AI Security Broker and WISeKey’s suite of cybersecurity solutions, visithttps://www.wisekey.com/device-identity-lifecycle-management/. .

About WISeKey

WISeKey is a Swiss-based computer infrastructure company specializing in cybersecurity, digital identity, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and post-quantum semiconductors. As a computer infrastructure company, WISeKey provides secure platforms for data and device management across industries like finance, healthcare, and government. It leverages its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to ensure encrypted communications and authentication, while also focusing on next-generation security through post-quantum cryptography.

WISeKey's work with post-quantum semiconductors is aimed at future-proofing its security solutions against the threats posed by quantum computing. These advanced semiconductors support encryption that can withstand the computational power of quantum computers, ensuring the long-term security of connected devices and critical infrastructure. Combined with its expertise in blockchain and IoT, WISeKey's post-quantum technologies provide a robust foundation for secure digital ecosystems at the hardware, software, and network levels.

