Decisive new step in the completion of the financial restructuring: Atos’ accelerated safeguard plan approved by the specialized Commercial Court of Nanterre

Paris, France - October 24, 2024 - Atos SE (“Atos” or the “Company”) announces today that, by judgment dated October 24, 2024, the specialized Commercial Court of Nanterre (the “Court”), after having acknowledged, pursuant to the provisions of article L. 626-31 of the French Code de commerce, that all legal conditions had been satisfied, has approved the accelerated safeguard plan of Atos (the “Plan”), presented at the hearing of October 15, 2024.

Philippe Salle, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Atos, said: “The approval of Atos' accelerated safeguard plan by the Nanterre Specialized Commercial Court is a decisive step in our financial restructuring process and I would like to thank the entire management team for the remarkable work they have accomplished over the last few months. This important step guarantees the continuity of Atos' activities in the best interests of our employees and customers, and allows us to project the Group confidently towards a new page in its history.”

Jean Pierre Mustier, Chief Executive Officer of Atos, said: “Our Group has reached a decisive step, providing sufficient financial resources to successfully complete a new period of industrial development under the leadership of Philippe Salle, with a strong focus of all our teams to provide the best possible service to our customers through innovation and quality of service.”

The Court has appointed, as practitioner in charge of supervising the implementation of the Plan (commissaire à l’exécution du plan), SELARL AJRS, represented by Maître Thibaut Martinat, for the duration of the Plan.

In the absence of a suspensory appeal against the judgment approving the Plan, it is envisaged that all the financial restructuring transactions provided for in the Plan will be executed between November 2024 and December 2024/January 20251, subject in particular to the approval by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) of the prospectuses relating to the various securities issues provided for in the Plan.



As a reminder, the transactions provided under the Plan should lead to, in particular:

the equitization of €2.9 billion of financial debt; and

the provision to Atos of €1.5 to €1.675 billion of new money debt and the new money equity resulting from the rights issue (up to €233 million) already backstopped in cash by participating bondholders for €75 million and by the creditors participating in the new financings by set off against a portion of their debts for €100 million, as previously communicated and, as the case may be, from the potential voluntary additional subscription in cash by the participating creditors of up to €75 million as part of the Potential Capital Increase as provided in the Plan.

The main characteristics of the share capital transactions to be implemented as part of the Plan are described in the document entitled “Main terms and conditions of the share capital transactions carried out as part of the Company’s financial restructuring plan” (Principales modalités des opérations sur le capital mises en œuvre dans le cadre du plan de restructuration financière de la Société) published on the Company’s website (section “Financial Restructuring”) on September 6, 2024 and updated on September 16, 2024. These share capital transactions will be covered by prospectuses submitted to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) for approval.

The Company will continue to inform the market in due course of the next steps of its financial restructuring.

***

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group’s expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitors’ behaviors. Any forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Atos’s beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to Atos’s plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2023 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on May 24, 2024 under the registration number D.24-0429 and the half-year report filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on August 6, 2024. Atos does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law.

This document does not contain or constitute an offer of Atos’s shares for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in Atos’s shares in France, the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. This document includes information on specific transactions that shall be considered as projects only. In particular, any decision relating to the information or projects mentioned in this document and their terms and conditions will only be made after the ongoing in-depth analysis considering tax, legal, operational, finance, HR and all other relevant aspects have been completed and will be subject to general market conditions and other customary conditions, including governance bodies and shareholders’ approval as well as appropriate processes with the relevant employee representative bodies in accordance with applicable laws .

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 82,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1 Subject to the required regulatory approvals.

