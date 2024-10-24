Battery Production Machines Industry Report 2024-2029: Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, Pricing, Case Studies, Company Profiles & More

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Production Machine Market by Electrode Stacking Machines, Calendaring Machines, Slitting Machines, Mixing, Coating & Drying, Assembling, Formation & Testing Machines, Lithium-ion Battery (NMC, LFP, NCA, LCO, LMO, LTO) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global battery production machine market is projected to reach USD 13.26 billion by 2024 and USD 37.59 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 23.2%. Factors driving the growth of the battery production machine market are the general rise in demand for batteries across industries, developments in technologies that increase the efficiency of production, the growing initiatives of governments to promote electric vehicles and renewable sources of energy, and the growing pressure for sustainability in manufacturing.

Europe is projected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate in the battery production machine market in the forecast period, on account of its rising intent toward clean energy transition, higher adoption of electric vehicles, and conducive government policies. Aggressive carbon neutrality commitments made by regions lead to investment in battery production capacity, thereby drawing manufacturers toward setting up plants within Europe. Germany will have the strongest and most significant presence of the automotive industry, which would require the highest growth in European battery production machine markets that are further heightened by demand for batteries and energy storage systems.







Formation and testing machines are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the battery production machine market during the forecast period, primarily due to their key role in ensuring battery performance and safety. Hight performance needs, particularly in electric vehicles and energy storage systems, are spurring demand for advanced formation and testing solutions as manufacturers invest in technologies that improve high-standard compliance and meet the stringent requirements of their industry. Increasing focus on efficient and scalable production process accelerates the adoption of these machines across the battery manufacturing sector.



During the forecast period, LFP batteries are expected to hold the largest share in the battery production machine market. This is mainly due to their rising acceptance in electric vehicles and renewable energy-based storage systems and their high safety, thermal stability, and cost-effectiveness. The application advantage in both grid storage and EVs together with government policies favorable to solutions for clean energy ensures a steadily increasing demand for LFP batteries. Consequentially, there will be high demand for the production machines, which will be needed to produce this type of battery exclusively.



Automotive is expected to hold the highest CAGR in the battery production machine market during the forecast period. This trend is attributed to fast growth in electric vehicle adoption everywhere in the world. As a result of radical shift of the automotive industry toward electrification, high-quality batteries are in demand, and their production requires advanced production machines. It is further supplemented by proactive measures from governments globally to promote cleaner options for transport and, as a reward, encourage manufacturers to build more capacities for battery production. The rise in emphasis on sustainability and alternative sources has accelerated investment in technologies related to battery production. The growth in the automotive sector and increased demand for efficient battery production processes make the automotive application a major growth driver for the battery production machine market.

Research Coverage



In this report, the battery production machine market has been segmented based on machine type, battery type, application and region. The machine type segment consists of Mixing Machines, Coating & Drying Machines, Calendaring Machines, Slitting Machines, Electrode Stacking Machines, Assembly and Handling Machines and Formation & Testing Machines. The battery type segment consists of Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA), Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) and Lithium Titanate (LTO). The application segment consists of Automotive, Renewable Energy, Industrial, Consumer Electronics and Others (Marine, Telecommunications, Medical Devices). The market has been segmented into four regions-North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW.

Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Durr Group (Germany), Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Schuler Group (Germany), and Yinghe Technology Co., Ltd .(China) and others. These leading companies possess a wide portfolio of products, establishing a prominent presence in established as well as emerging markets.

The study provides a detailed competitive analysis of these key players in the battery production machine market, presenting their company profiles, most recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 289 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $37.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Expanding EV Industry Emphasis on Developing Sustainable Battery Technologies Advancements in Battery Technology Government-Led Initiatives to Boost EV Sales

Restraints High Costs of Setting Up Battery Production Machinery Plants

Opportunities Adoption of Low-Carbon and Less Fossil Fuel-based Economy Customizable Solutions Growing Adoption of Battery-Powered Technologies Among Mining and Construction Manufacturers

Challenges Adaptability to Changing Technology Landscape Shifting Consumer Preferences and Market Trends



Pricing Analysis

Indicative Pricing Trend of Battery Production Machines, by Key Player

Indicative Pricing Trend, by Machine Type

Indicative Pricing Trend, by Region

Indicative Pricing Trend of Battery Cyclers, by Key Player

Case Study Analysis

Buhler Helped Britishvolt with Low-Carbon Battery Mixing Technology That Streamlined Production Process and Enhanced Battery Performance

Durr Assisted Cellforce with Advanced Coating Electrode Technology That Improved Operational Capabilities

Wuxi Helped Inobat Install Battery Production Turnkey Solutions to Manufacture Premium Electric Batteries

Durr Provided Catl with Innovative Technology for Electrode Production That Enhanced Production Effectiveness

Companies Featured

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Durr Group

Lead Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd.

Schuler Group

Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co. Ltd.

Buhler

Lyric

Manz AG

Nordson Corporation

Rosendahl Nextrom

Ckd Corporation

Daiichi Jitsugyo Co. Ltd.

Bry-Air (Asia) Pvt. Ltd.

Charles Ross & Son Company

Foshan Golden Milky Way Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd.

Hirano Tecseed Co. Ltd.

Kampf Lsf

Mondragon Assembly

Nagano Automation

Jiangsu Katop Automation Co. Ltd.

Semco Infratech Pvt. Ltd.

Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipments Limited

Xiamen Lith Machine Limited

Xiamen Tob New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Gelon Lib Group Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b71geu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment