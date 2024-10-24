Meridianbet Launches Industry-Leading NBA Betting Offer with Over 2,000 Markets Per Game

Comprehensive selection of 2,000+ betting markets for every NBA game

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a leading sports betting operator and part of the Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) announces an unprecedented expansion of its NBA betting markets for the 2024-25 season. With over 2,000 betting options per game, Meridianbet continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing US sports enthusiasts with an unmatched betting experience.

Industry - leading NBA betting Offer

The expanded offering includes comprehensive coverage of every aspect of NBA games, from traditional markets to advanced player propositions. Bettors can engage with various options, including:

Game Outcomes: Moneyline (including overtime), spread betting, and draw no bet options

Quarter and Half Markets: Individual quarter betting, highest-scoring quarter, and half-time/full-time combinations

Points Markets: Team and total points spreads, quarter-by-quarter totals, and first/last point scorer

Player Performance: Extensive player prop markets including points, assists, and rebounds

Same-Game Parlays: Ability to combine multiple bets within the same game for enhanced odds

Three-Point Specials: Team and individual player three-pointer totals

Advanced Player Props and Parlays

Meridianbet's platform features an innovative same-game parlay builder, allowing customers to combine player performance metrics, game outcomes, and scoring totals into single, high-value bets. The extensive selection of player props covers every aspect of individual performance, from scoring and assists to rebounds and three-pointers made.

Live Betting Experience

The platform offers real-time betting opportunities with instant updates and competitive in-play odds, allowing bettors to engage with games as they unfold. Our advanced technology ensures smooth performance during peak NBA moments, including crucial playoff games and championship matches.

About Meridianbet

Established in 2001, Meridianbet Group, part of the Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) portfolio, stands as a leading online sports betting and gaming group. With licenses in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America, Meridianbet leverages proprietary technology and scalable systems for multi-country and multi-currency operations.

Disclaimer: Sports betting as such, including the Meridianbet offer, is subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Please verify compliance with local laws and regulations before placing bets.

For more information, visit https://ir.meridianbet.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/meridianbet_ofc

Contact: ir@meridianbet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35b933b1-0194-4bb1-9451-e92e22114425