Steve Madden Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel, today announced that the Company plans to release its third quarter 2024 earnings results on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at https://investor.stevemadden.com or by using the following link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ktw3zrco. The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the conference call dial-in instructions below.

Participants may register for the conference call here to receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial-in at any time during the call).

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, and Blondo®, Steve Madden licenses footwear, handbags and certain accessories for the Anne Klein® brand. In addition, Steve Madden designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden also licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories. For local store information and the latest boots, booties, fashion sneakers, dress shoes, sandals, and more, please visit www.stevemadden.com, www.dolcevita.com and our other branded websites.

