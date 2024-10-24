Sable Starts 2024 – 2025 Field Season at the Don Julio Project, San Juan, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce the commencement of field activities at the Don Julio Project in San Juan, Argentina (“Don Julio” or the “Project”). All exploration expenditures at Don Julio are fully funded under the Earn-In Agreement between the Company and a subsidiary of South32 Limited (“South32”), signed in 2021.

Highlights

US$2 million budget approved for the 2024 - 2025 field season at the Don Julio Project

Camp setup complete

An 18km Induced Polarization (IP) survey will be conducted at the Colorado target commencing the week of October 25th

2,000m of diamond drilling is planned to commence the first week of November at the Morro and Colorado targets



Morro : The Morro target is located along a principle fault corridor with coincident molybdenum anomalism, low resistivity, and moderate magnetic anomalies, in an area where the roof of the Au-Cu-bearing lithocap contains hydrothermal breccias with fragments cut by early quartz veinlets and the presence of widespread sericitic alteration. B type porphyry veinlets were intercepted below the lithocap alteration in a drill hole completed in 2023 at the Poposa target, 650 south of Morro (Fig. 1).

Cerro Colorado : The Cerro Colorado target is a strong, dome-shaped IP anomaly covered by Quaternary gravels at 4,100 m.a.s.l. The IP anomaly seems to relate to the previously outlined Colorado breccia, a magmatic-hydrothermal breccia outcropping at 4,900 m.a.s.l. The breccia contains mineralized porphyry fragments, strongly affected by advanced argillic alteration, with anomalous geochemical values up to 3.9% Cu and 13 g/t Au (Fig. 2).





Dr. Ruben Padilla, Sable’s President, and CEO, stated, “The Company is pleased to start another field season at Don Julio with the financial and technical support of our exploration partner South32. We have engaged Quantec Geoscience for the IP survey planned at Colorado, which will better define the shape of the chargeability anomaly defined a year ago, and investigate its possible connection with the mineralized breccia that outcrops on Cerro Colorado. ConoSur Drilling will commence drilling at Morro, where various vectors suggest the presence of a porphyry centre at depth below the roof of the lithocap.”





Figure 1. The location of Morro and Colorado drill targets over all available IP data shows

the new IP lines that will cover the entire Colorado target (red lines). The image also

includes all known porphyry targets at Don Julio (red stars), breccias and diatremes (blue stars),

and main faults (blue, white, and green lines).





Figure 2. Panoramic view and main elements of the Colorado target.

IP will be extended toward the Colorado breccia

ABOUT THE DON JULIO PROJECT

The Don Julio project comprises 69,350 hectares in the Cordillera Frontal in San Juan, Argentina. It includes the Don Julio cluster, which contains numerous porphyry-style (La Gringa, Morro-Poposa, Punta Cana, Tocota, Colorado) targets; intermediate sulfidation (Lodo, San Gabriel, Colorado) targets and skarn (Fermin) targets. Additionally, the regional-scale property includes the Los Pumas project and extensive unexplored ground. Since 2018, Sable has conducted systematic surface work including mapping, rock sampling, talus sampling, GroundMag, UAV-Mag, and IP geophysics. Sable performed a first drilling campaign in the 2018 - 2019 field season with 3,101m drilled in 11 holes, a second campaign in the 2021 - 2022 field season comprising 4,294m in 9 holes, and a third campaign in the 2022 – 2023 field season. In 2021, Sable signed an Earn-In Agreement with a subsidiary of South32 Limited to jointly explore the Don Julio project.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Chemex Argentina, a subsidiary of ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza, Argentina. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this press release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish); the latter one includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (>130,000 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Cerro Negro projects in San Juan, Argentina.

ABOUT SOUTH32 LIMITED

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. The company’s purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people’s lives now and for generations to come. South32 is trusted by its owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. South32 produces commodities including bauxite, alumina, aluminium, copper, zinc, lead, silver, nickel and manganese from its operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. South32 also has a portfolio of high-quality development projects and options, and exploration prospects, consistent with its strategy to reshape its portfolio towards commodities critical for a low-carbon future.

