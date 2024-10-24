Flock Safety Launches First-of-Its-Kind Sideshow Detection Technology to Help Communities Combat Illegal Sideshows

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the leading public safety technology company, today announced the launch of their first-of-its-kind sideshow detection technology. The artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-powered technology, integrated into Flock Safety’s Raven audio detection system, is immediately available to all of Flock’s customers who deploy Raven. The new technology enables law enforcement agencies to receive real-time alerts, respond to illegal sideshows in real-time, and connect to the entire Flock Safety product ecosystem to provide additional evidence when needed.

“Sideshows are creating serious public safety issues that put entire communities at risk, and Flock Safety’s mission is to equip law enforcement with innovative solutions to keep neighborhoods safe,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and founder of Flock Safety. “Our sideshow detection technology is a groundbreaking tool that enables agencies to act faster and prevent these dangerous events before they escalate, providing a critical resource in the pursuit of safer streets.”

Despite cities spending millions on public safety initiatives to deter sideshows, the dangerous stunts are surging nationwide. These events result in hundreds of crashes , injuries, and property damage to local businesses, and can escalate into even more serious criminal activity. With police officer shortages across the country, communities are more vulnerable as this problem continues to grow.

Flock Safety’s sideshow detection technology represents an innovative, proactive approach to reducing risks before they escalate into violence, property damage, or fatalities. With Flock, agencies can better allocate their limited resources to help deter and solve more crimes while protecting communities.

“We’ve seen firsthand the significant risks sideshows pose to our communities,” said Memphis Police Department Deputy Chief Joe Oakley. “Flock Safety’s sideshow detection technology will provide us with real-time insights and alerts, allowing us to respond faster and prevent these events from escalating into something more serious. We’re confident that this powerful tool will make a difference in keeping Memphis residents safe.”

The ML technology detects tire screeches from sideshows instantly, distinguishing them from other sounds, and turns the audio into a video file for law enforcement to review. By analyzing audio patterns in real-time, the software identifies the high-pitched tire screeches of performing vehicles, ensuring that law enforcement is alerted only when there’s a genuine threat.

Other key features include:

Real-time audio recording: When tire screeches associated with sideshows are detected, the system immediately records 5-second encrypted MP4 audio clips, providing law enforcement with real-time evidence for swift action

Instant police alerts: Officers receive real-time alerts, enabling them to listen to the captured audio, pinpoint detection locations on a map, and respond quickly to ongoing sideshows

Advanced audio analysis: Flock’s technology converts sound into visual data, analyzing key elements like frequency and screech duration to accurately identify sideshows while reducing false positives

Seamless integration: The sideshow detection technology works effortlessly with other Flock Safety products, including Drone-as-First-Responder (DFR) , which can reduce response times to just 86 seconds, helping officers take immediate action when needed.

Law enforcement agencies can enhance sideshow detection efforts by utilizing Flock’s advanced analytics capabilities to identify vehicles frequently present at sideshows. This approach enables officers to easily identify repeat offenders, which is beneficial for communities that experience frequent sideshow activity.

The technology works seamlessly with Flock’s LPR (License Plate Recognition) cameras, real-time video cameras, and other tools in Flock’s product suite, providing law enforcement with a comprehensive solution to effectively identify, respond, and prevent these events.

Flock Safety’s sideshow detection technology expands upon its existing suite of products which support over 3,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide. Flock’s solutions empower law enforcement with objective evidence, enabling them to deter and solve crimes more efficiently. To schedule a demo or learn more about Raven's sideshow detection, visit https://www.flocksafety.com/devices/raven .

About Flock Safety