authID to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) (“authID”), a leading provider of secure identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the Company will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Following issuance of the results release, authID Chief Executive Officer, Rhon Daguro and Chief Financial Officer, Ed Sellitto will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate on the live conference call, please dial: (646) 968-2525 in the U.S. or +1 (888) 596-4144 internationally and reference the conference ID 8624132. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call 15-minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s website at investors.authid.ai . Only participants on the live conference call will be able to ask questions.

A replay of the event and a copy of the presentation will also be available for 90 days at authID’s Investor Relations Events .

About authID Inc.

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, FIDO2 passwordless login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and the more accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. Discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover at www.authID.ai .

