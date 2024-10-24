RedDress Announces ActiGraft Pro Added to WCA Formulary

TEL AVIV, Israel and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedDress®, developers of the ActiGraft® Pro system, a personalized and autologous wound care solution created from a patient’s own whole blood, today announced that ActiGraft Pro has been added to the Wound Care Advantage (WCA) Formulary after a comprehensive evaluation by the WCA Product Council, a team of wound care experts. The WCA Product Council focuses on reviewing products for safety, effectiveness, and accessibility for wound centers.

WCA offers a wide range of services and support for wound care centers, empowering the centers to seamlessly transition from outsourced management to in-house support. With more than 20 years of experience, WCA supports a national network of wound centers with a strong focus on reducing costs and improving patient outcomes. The WCA network of wound care centers has access to the formulary for comprehensive education and information, allowing providers to make well-informed decisions that best support their patients’ care.

The ActiGraft Pro system from RedDress is an autologous, point-of-care wound management solution created from a patient’s whole blood. The ActiGraft Pro blood clot is created at the patient’s bedside in under five minutes by mixing fresh whole blood with a proprietary coagulation powder. Once applied, the blood clot reignites the body’s healing cascade while serving as a protective covering.

A recent randomized controlled trial revealed significant benefits to using ActiGraft Pro for diabetic foot ulcers. Patients treated with ActiGraft Pro were more than twice as likely to heal compared to those receiving standard of care alone. The ActiGraft Pro treatment resulted in a 51% healing rate compared to 18% in the control group. It also showed a shorter time to heal and greater durability of wound closure.

Since RedDress received FDA clearance and a CE Mark in 2020, ActiGraft has helped over 7,000 patients across the spectrum of healthcare facilities in the USA and 30 other countries.

While reimbursement for ActiGraft Pro currently applies only to chronic wounds in diabetic patients via National Coverage Determination NCD 270.3, ActiGraft Pro is indicated for a wide variety of chronic wounds including but not limited to: Diabetic and Neuropathic Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Post-Surgical Wounds, Skin Tears and Surgical Wounds.

Disclaimer: The information provided shall not be constructed as a statement, promise, or guarantee that reimbursement will be received. Reimbursement requirements are subject to change at any time. Check with your local payer regularly.

About Wound Care Advantage

For over 20 years WCA has supported a national network of wound centers focused on reducing costs and improving patient outcomes. WCA empowers these centers by seamlessly transitioning from outsourced management to in-house support, leveraging Luvo – the industry's most powerful business intelligence platform. Learn more at www.thewca.com.

About RedDress®

RedDress is the leading provider of personalized and autologous wound management solutions created from a patient’s own blood. The company’s suite of ActiGraft® products is transforming wound care, treating a wide variety of chronic wounds including diabetic and neuropathic ulcers, venous ulcers, pressure injuries, traumatic wounds, post-surgical wounds, skin tears, surgical wounds, and more. RedDress is a privately held, Israel-based company with its U.S. subsidiary, RedDress Inc., located in Jacksonville, Florida. Founded to develop more effective, natural, and economically viable treatments for chronic wounds, RedDress is dedicated to using its whole-blood technology to find solutions to other human ailments. www.reddressmedical.com.