Billion Dollar Commercial Drone Market Poised for Continued Growth, Driven by A.I. Technological Advances

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The commercial drone market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as construction, agriculture, security, military applications and so much more. Drones offer benefits like cost savings, improved efficiency, and enhanced safety for businesses. Market size is projected to reach USD12.3 billion by 2025, driven by technological advancements and regulatory approvals. AI is driving market transformation… The global commercial drones market size is estimated to grow by USD $126.87 billion from 2024-2028, according to a report from Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 57.74% during the forecast period. Rising applications of drones is driving market growth, with a trend towards new developments and launches of commercial drones. The report continued: “The commercial drones market is experiencing significant growth due to the continuous introduction of new drones, components, and software solutions by vendors. Companies across various industries are integrating drones into their operations for managing assets, monitoring sites, inspecting facilities, and capturing real-time data… featuring advanced autonomous flight technology and Artificial Intelligence, ensuring safe and stable flight in challenging environments. Such innovations increase the availability of advanced drone products and software solutions, fueling the adoption of commercial drones in the forecast period.” Active Tech Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), C3 AI (NYSE: AI), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV).



“The Commercial Drone Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in sectors like… Agriculture. Drones equipped with high-quality Cameras are trending, with VAPOR Helicopter leading the way. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are revolutionizing Decision making in industries, from Inspection activities to Farm management. Hybrid drones, combining features of Quadcopters, Octocopters, and Hexacopters, are gaining popularity. In Agriculture, drones help reduce costs, increase Yield, and monitor crops using services like Raptor Maps. Filmmakers and Ecommerce sectors also benefit from aerial photography and warehouse management. The Commercial Drone Market is experiencing significant growth as Quadcopters, Octocopters, and Hexacopters find increasing applications in various sectors. Challenges in flight control, firmware, middleware, computer vision, and environmental awareness are being addressed through technological advances in electronics, computing, microcontrollers, and processors.”

ZenaTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA) Issues Big Development News Today on Adding Patent Assets to the Company

Additional Groundbreaking ZenaTech Inc. Developments this week include:

ZenaTech Announced a Software Company Acquisition Adding Significant Capabilities to Building AI Drones - ZenaTech also announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire ZooOffice Inc., the holding company for software companies Jadian and DeskFlex, from ZenaTech’s former parent company. The acquisition of these two software companies will provide important compliance and inspection software as well as scheduling and mapping software that will be incorporated into ZenaTech’s ZenaDrone AI drone solutions. This transaction further expands ZenaTech’s portfolio of SaaS software solutions and customer base and is expected to add to recurring revenue in the government sector among others. The acquisition is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals that may be required.

“Adding Jadian and DeskFlex software capabilities to the ZenaTech portfolio is part of our strategy to offer full stack, integrated AI drone solutions targeted to multiple sectors such as Agriculture. Jadian’s compliance software will be integrated with ZenaDrone drone hardware and sensors to help farmers track and manage regulatory and environmental requirements such as crop traceability, fertilizer and pesticide use, water conservation, and greenhouse gas emissions. Deskflex scheduling and mapping software will add value integrated into our property management sector solutions,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. Read this full release at: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/zenatech-announces-software-company-acquisition-113000656.html

Other recent developments in the technology industry include:

C3 AI (NYSE: AI) recently announced the newly re-branded C3 AI Asset Performance Suite, a collection of powerful, purpose-built AI applications that work together to help enterprises maximize value and improve sustainability performance. The C3 AI Asset Performance Suite includes C3 AI Reliability, C3 AI Process Optimization, and C3 AI Energy Management. These applications offer enterprises optimized asset performance through improvements in operational efficiency across business units.

"C3 AI is the leader in AI-powered predictive maintenance, and our customers are some of the most satisfied in the industry because our technology makes a positive impact on their bottom line and continually maximizes their investments," said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO, C3 AI. "This re-brand of the C3 AI Asset Performance Suite is in recognition that customers realize the most value by deploying applications that work in concert together and address entire value chains; in this case, with predictive maintenance, process optimization, and energy management."

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, recently announced its SoundHound Chat AI voice assistant has launched new customization tools to help transform how automotive brands interact with their customers within the vehicle. The new features are currently being piloted with some of SoundHound’s OEM partners.

In addition to the core features offered from SoundHound Chat AI’s best-in-class voice assistant – which integrates generative AI capabilities with car controls and real-time domains like flight times, navigation, and weather – OEMs will be able to take control with customizations that work for their loyal consumers and align closely with their identity as an automaker. This new layer of customization will provide drivers with a more engaging and informative experience, allowing them to explore vehicle features and functionalities with greater ease and effectiveness.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently announced that the U.S. Army has awarded a $54.9 million delivery order for the production of Switchblade® loitering munition systems. The recently announced award includes an additional contract ceiling of $743 million with $54.9 million in new funding. This contract is issued as part of a broader, previously executed, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, and ensures continued support for both the U.S. Army and several allied partners, including Lithuania, Romania, and Sweden.

Work on this contract will be performed in Simi Valley, California, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026. The award, which leverages fiscal 2023 and 2024 Army funds along with Foreign Military Sales, highlights AV’s ongoing commitment to delivering proven, battlefield-ready technology that meets the evolving needs of modern armed forces.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently announced that it has contributed foundational elements of its NVIDIA Blackwell accelerated computing platform design to the Open Compute Project (OCP) and broadened NVIDIA Spectrum-X™ support for OCP standards.

At this year’s OCP Global Summit, NVIDIA will be sharing key portions of the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 system electro-mechanical design with the OCP community — including the rack architecture, compute and switch tray mechanicals, liquid-cooling and thermal environment specifications, and NVIDIA NVLink™ cable cartridge volumetrics — to support higher compute density and networking bandwidth.

NVIDIA has already made several official contributions to OCP across multiple hardware generations, including its NVIDIA HGX™ H100 baseboard design specification, to help provide the ecosystem with a wider choice of offerings from the world’s computer makers and expand the adoption of AI.

