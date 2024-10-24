Press Release

Nokia named Leader in GlobalData’s Small Cell Competitive Landscape Assessment 2024 report

Nokia’s award-winning small cell portfolio recognized as overall Leader in residential and outdoor categories beating competition

24 October 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has been named Leader in GlobalData’s Small Cells: Competitive Landscape Assessment September 2024 report. The in-depth report judged all leading small cell providers and positioned Nokia as overall Leader in the Residential and Outdoor categories. In particular, Nokia was commended for being the only vendor to offer an ‘All-in-One’ 5G solution for both outdoor and residential use cases available to the global market. GlobalData is a globally recognized data analytics and consulting organization.

GlobalData commented that: “Nokia's outdoor small-cell portfolio offers the lightest, smallest 5G products on the market and support for a wider range of spectrum bands than nearly every other vendor. The portfolio is also distinguished by containing the only all-in-one 5G small cell supporting sub-6 GHz spectrum that is not a CBRS product – a product, branded Kolibri, that is also as compact as any outdoor small cell radio on the market. And its Shikra Outdoor Residential Enterprise.”

GlobalData defines small cells as ‘mobile base stations that operate under lower power and with a smaller coverage range than traditional base stations. This category includes what have traditionally been called femtocells and picocells, which improve mobile coverage and capacity inside homes and businesses, respectively.’

Nokia has the widest range of small solutions that address all deployment requirements and offer seamless coverage, capacity and performance in dense urban areas and indoor venues with minimal infrastructure, enabling flexible and scalable deployments. Its advanced indoor radio solutions and compact, plug-and-play small cells enhance in-building coverage and capacity, such as in offices, malls and enterprises. They also support mmWave bands with high bandwidth and data rates for demanding 5G applications like VR, AR and gaming as well as smart cities and IoT applications.

Mark Atkinson, Head of RAN at Nokia, said: “We are proud to be named Leader in GlobalData’s small cells competitive landscape assessment report. It’s recognition of the steps we have taken to make our portfolio best-in-class for our customers. All of our solutions benefit from having the latest ReefShark chipsets and support all frequency ranges for premium coverage and capacity both indoors and outdoors.”

Resource and additional information

Webpage: Nokia Small Cells

Full Report: GlobalData Report

