US Capital Global Appoints Marta Gelencser as Managing Director, Expanding UK and European Operations

San Francisco, California, USA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is pleased to announce the appointment of Marta Gelencser as Managing Director at its regional headquarters in London. In this role, Ms. Gelencser will spearhead strategic initiatives to provide customized financial solutions, including equity investments, credit facilities, and M&A advisory services, to mid-market companies across global markets.

With headquarters in San Francisco and a global presence extending to key locations such as Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, and Dubai, US Capital Global stands as a premier full-service global private financial group specializing in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services.

Ms. Gelencser has over 30 years of experience in international financial services. She began her career at Citigroup, where she spent 25 years working across major financial hubs including London, Tokyo, Athens, and Budapest. Throughout her tenure, she held numerous senior leadership roles at global, regional, and local levels, primarily focusing on securities and fund services.

Stepping into her new role, Ms. Gelencser expressed her enthusiasm: “US Capital Global is currently experiencing significant growth across Europe and internationally, while also expanding into new sectors. I am excited to join the group’s regional headquarters in London, where I will oversee the debt and equity financing needs of clients throughout Europe and globally. I look forward to contributing to the group’s continued success and delivering our comprehensive, innovative financial solutions to clients in the UK, Europe, and beyond.”

We are thrilled to welcome Marta Gelencser as Managing Director at our London office, as we expand our presence across Europe and globally,” commented Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO of US Capital Global. “With her extensive experience in debt and equity finance and customized advisory services, Marta is ideally positioned to drive our growth in these key markets. She is a valuable addition to our team, and we look forward to her significant contributions to US Capital Global.”

Ms. Gelencser brings a diverse background, seamlessly integrating best practices from both corporate and entrepreneurial environments. Ms. Gelencser’s industry leadership extends to her active involvement in key professional organizations: she sits on the Corporate Finance Forum Committee of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), holds membership in the Institute of Directors (IoD) of both the UK and China, and is an engaged member of the Hungarian British Business Alliance (HBBA).

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com.

