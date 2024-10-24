Wireless, IoT and Mobile Technology Innovators Honored in 2024 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market, today announced the winners of its 8th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program. The 2024 Mobile Breakthrough Award winners stand as examples of the world's best mobile & wireless companies, representing ‘breakthrough’ mobile technology innovation around the world.

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Telecommunications, Mobile Device Management, Wireless and Broadband, Internet-of-Things (IoT) and more.

“At the heart of the digital revolution is the relentless evolution of mobile and wireless technology,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. “This year's winners are not only delivering breakthrough innovations, but are also driving the future of connectivity – from enabling smarter networks to expanding the possibilities of IoT and mobile ecosystems. Our 2024 Mobile Breakthrough Award winners are solving critical challenges, fostering economic growth and creating new opportunities for digital inclusion around the globe. We are proud to honor their achievements and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the mobile landscape for years to come.”

Winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services, with the ultimate goal of recognizing the "breakthrough" solutions for each mobile technology category.

2024 Mobile Breakthrough Winners include:

Broadband

Mobile Broadband Solution of the Year: AST SpaceMobile

Residential Broadband Internet Solution Provider of the Year: Google Fiber

Overall Wireless Broadband Solution of the Year: CELITECH

Commercial Broadband Internet Solution of the Year: Comcast Xfinity

Internet-of-Things (IoT)

Industrial IoT Solution of the Year: Celona, Celona Private 5G

IoT Platform of the Year: Wireless Logic, Conexa

IoT Innovation of the Year: Energous, Energous 2W PowerBridge

Overall IoT Solution Provider of the Year: Blues

Mobile Apps

Productivity App of the Year: Otter.ai

Business App of the Year: Notion

Mobile Compliance Platform of the Year: CellTrust Corporation

Enterprise Cloud Computing

Enterprise Cloud Computing Platform of the Year: RapidScale, a Cox Business company

Enterprise Cloud Computing Company of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Mobile Device Management

Mobile Device Management Solution of the Year: Motus

Overall Mobility Management Solution Provider of the Year: Tangoe

Mobile Security

Mobile Security Solution Provider of the Year: Samsung Knox

Wireless and Wi-Fi

Mobile Hotspot Product of the Year: NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G WiFi 6E Mobile Hotspot

Embedded Wireless Solution of the Year: Fibocom

Wireless Carrier of the Year: Verizon

Wireless Router of the Year: Icomera, Icomera X7 router

5G

Commercial 5G Solution of the Year: Ericsson

5G Innovation of the Year: Qualcomm, Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System

Industry Leadership

Global Innovation Leadership Award: Plintron

Telecommunications Company of the Year: AT&T

Startup of the Year: Kigen

CEO of the Year: Onymos – Founder and CEO, Shiva Nathan

About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.