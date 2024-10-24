XPO Named One of America’s Most Reliable Companies for 2025 by Newsweek

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, has been named one of "America's Most Reliable Companies" for 2025 by Newsweek magazine. The inaugural list recognizes U.S.-based companies that stand out for consistent service and dependability. XPO is one of the highest-ranked transportation companies cited by Newsweek.

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, "Our team is committed to providing world-class service for our customers every day. We're proud to be recognized for our reliability and are grateful to our customers for trusting us with their freight."

Companies on the "America’s Most Reliable Companies" list were identified through an independent survey of over 1,700 decision-makers across multiple industries who regularly work with business-to-business (B2B) companies. In total, 1,500 companies were evaluated and the 300 with the highest scores made the list.



About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 18 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves approximately 53,000 customers with 615 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, with headquarters in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn , Facebook , X , Instagram and YouTube .

Media Contact