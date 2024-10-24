Kigen Named “Startup of the Year” in 2024 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market, today announced that Kigen , the global leader in eSIM and iSIM security, has been recognized as “Startup of the Year” in the 8th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program.

Kigen empowers IoT manufacturers with security embedded into leading Cellular IoT chipsets and modules and with leading Internet of Things (IoT) and LPWAN connectivity providers in up to 200 countries. The company works with partners across an extensive technology ecosystem and provides a broad portfolio of solutions that simplify SIM delivery and management throughout the connected device value chain. With Kigen, businesses can grow their IoT rapidly by integrating trust and improve end-to-end security through SIM, eSIM and iSIM technologies, cost effectively.

Kigen has a strong track record of innovating to grow the adoption of cellular IoT, with pioneering efforts that have resulted in setting new benchmarks for the industry, enabling secure and scalable next-generation IoT.

Recently, Kigen announced a ground breaking eSIM IoT remote Manager Solution, to bring automated and intelligent eSIM management capabilities for at-scale security aligned to GSMA new eSIM for IoT standard (SGP.32). Kigen also delivers IFPP, the secure loading of mobile network SIM profiles to IoT and M2M devices on the factory production line, to improve the manufacturing process of connected cellular devices at scale. OEMs and module makers can leverage IFPP to streamline supply chains and reduce logistical complexity with one global SKU. IoT device makers can also dynamically modify their MNO subscription profiles, allowing greater flexibility in responding to world market trends.

“Our mission is to make securing connected things as simple as possible. We’ve seen a 350% growth in the adoption of eSIM solutions. From our secure eSIM and iSIM OS to remote SIM provisioning and professional services, we serve as a partner for any manufacturer looking to securely scale their digital assets,” said Vincent Korstanje, CEO at Kigen. “It’s a great honor to receive this recognition from Mobile Breakthrough. Our aim is to keep delivering solutions that empower our partners and customers to unlock growth from IoT and AI through security.”

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. This year’s program included thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries worldwide.

“Kigen’s portfolio of disruptive SIM, eSIM and iSIM technologies simplifies how IoT in our industrial, critical infrastructure and consumer tech can be secure and connected by default. As digital transformation and advanced technology take centerstage, security is the foundation of trust. Enterprises need ways of protecting their digital assets, including connectivity services or application data flowing from chip-to-cloud,” stated Steve Johansson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. “We’re proud to recognize Kigen as our 2024 ‘Startup of the Year’ for simplifying and democratizing digital security to help accelerate technological shifts and open more ways for businesses to scale IoT and AI.”

Kigen's SIM OS products have reached a significant milestone of enabling over 2.5 billion SIMs, which complement its GSMA-accredited Remote SIM provisioning secure service capabilities.

In addition to the SIM OS software stack, Kigen’s portfolio of products include GSMA certified Embedded SIMs (eSIM) operating systems which run on any form factor and allow the remote downloading of an operator SIM profile wherever the device is. Integrated SIM (iSIM) technology, pioneered by Kigen, help to reduce power consumption for security in cellular devices. This product moves the SIM from a separate chip into a secure enclave alongside the application processor and cellular radio on a purpose-built SoC. Delivering these three building blocks in one consolidated component reduces the circuit board footprint, component sourcing, and IoT device manufacturing costs.

The entire SIM portfolio is built on the latest cellular standards and specifications, and all products are optimized for 2G / CDMA / 3G / 4G & 5G networks, as well as low powered wide-area networks such as NB-IoT and LTE-M. Kigen's range of flexible products and services comply with all recognized industry standards and their professional team can also guide customers in selecting the right solution, help with setup and onboarding, and also offer an extensive array of professional services.

