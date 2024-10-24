Camp Southern Ground Breaks Ground on New Archery Pavilion

Fayetteville, Georgia, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Southern Ground, the multi-missioned nonprofit founded by award-winning musician Zac Brown, is excited to announce the groundbreaking of a brand-new archery pavilion. Made possible by the generosity of South Haven Builders and the dedication of numerous local vendors and contractors who are donating their time, materials, and expertise, this new facility will provide campers and veterans with a safe, accessible space to learn, practice, and grow through the sport of archery.

A key component of Camp Southern Ground’s programming, archery offers profound benefits for both children and veterans. For children, it serves as a confidence-building tool, teaching focus, patience, and perseverance. Each draw of the bow and release of the arrow fosters concentration and self-assurance as young archers see their progress with practice. The sport is inclusive, providing an opportunity for all children to succeed regardless of physical ability. For veterans, archery connects them to an ancient warrior tradition while offering a therapeutic outlet. The act of drawing the bow and releasing the arrow becomes symbolic, helping veterans release physical tension and emotional burdens. This mindful process allows them to focus, let go, and find a sense of calm, making it an invaluable tool for healing both mentally and emotionally.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of South Haven Builders and our community partners in making this project a reality,” said Camp Southern Ground President & CEO Mike Dobbs. “The archery pavilion will create a lasting impact, offering a space for our campers and veterans to challenge themselves, connect with others, and build valuable life skills.”

The dedicated team of vendors and contractors who have come together with South Haven Builders includes Jefferson Architects, TA Construction, Neri Welding Services, AR Construction, Builders FirstSource, Hardeman Brothers Concrete, Heidelberg Materials, JMJ Construction Services & Landscape, MAG Painting, Norcross Supply Company, Pillar Electric, SteelMart Inc., and Strategic Roofing. Their contributions of materials and expertise are not only helping to build the pavilion but are also helping to build a future where campers and veterans can thrive.

“We’re proud to be part of such a meaningful project,” said Shane Roach, co-founder of South Haven Builders. “This new archery pavilion will provide a place for skill-building and personal growth, and we’re honored to support Camp Southern Ground in their mission to serve children, veterans, and military families.”

Construction is currently underway, and the pavilion is expected to open Spring 2025.

Camp Southern Ground extends heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in making this project possible. For more information about Camp Southern Ground, please visit campsouthernground.org.

MORE ABOUT CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND

In 2011, with the belief his musical talent was given for the purpose of putting more good into the world, Zac Brown purchased 400 acres of pastoral land in Fayetteville, Georgia, about 30 miles south of Atlanta, and built Camp Southern Ground, a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth and veterans.

During summer months, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving kids of different backgrounds and abilities. For the remainder of the year, Camp Southern Ground is dedicated to serving veterans. These Warrior programs, provided at no cost to participants, help veterans and their families find community, direction, purpose, and support in life after military service. For more information, please visit campsouthernground.org .

