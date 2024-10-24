Preferred Hotels & Resorts Unveils Ultimate Gifts List for 2024; The “Live Like a Legend” Experience Collection

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, is pleased to introduce its “Live Like a Legend” experience collection, an exclusive offering of unparalleled, one-of-a-kind experiences from the most coveted luxury hotels around the globe. These bespoke journeys provide discerning travelers with unforgettable adventures and personalized services in extraordinary accommodations and iconic destinations. Each experience, offered by prestigious Legend Collection hotels and resorts, reflects the ultimate in luxury and refinement, with flawless service, world-renowned dining, and world-class wellness amenities.

“We are thrilled to unveil our Ultimate Gifts list for 2024 by releasing our ‘Live Like a Legend’ experience collection with a focus on ultra-luxury packages from our Legend Collection properties around the world,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “It’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering transformative travel journeys that go beyond expectation. Each of these rare and exclusive experiences immerses travelers in a level of luxury that feels as though it’s by invitation only,” Ueberroth added. “Independent hotels offer a unique opportunity to create one-of-a-kind experiences that no other property can replicate.”

Each experience is bookable only by contacting Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ VIP Desk. This exclusive VIP concierge service grants access to these rare opportunities, offering insider knowledge and seamless arrangements to guarantee a truly unforgettable stay. With its commitment to privacy and luxury, the VIP Desk is the gateway to the world’s most prestigious destinations.

Guests can choose from the following six “Live Like a Legend” experiences:

1. Live Like the Ultimate Londoner at The Londoner, London, U.K.



Discover the pinnacle of London luxury at The Londoner, a super-boutique hotel that blends intimacy with grandeur, redefining cosmopolitan hospitality. This exceptional three-night stay in the Tower Penthouse Suite includes chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce tours through London’s iconic landmarks. A personalized shopping spree at Selfridges with a private stylist and a bespoke perfume profiling session at Miller Harris add a touch of exclusivity to the experience. A private chef and mixologist will craft a custom dining experience, complemented by in-room Londoner Drip Hydration and unlimited access to The Retreat’s luxurious spa facilities for ultimate relaxation. To round out this unparalleled experience, VIP tickets to a West End show and private, after-hours tours of the Tower of London and the Churchill War Rooms await.

The Live Like the Ultimate Londoner Experience at The Londoner starts from $77,000* for two guests for three nights, inclusive of all the experiences mentioned, with stays available from January 2 – March 31, 2025.

2. Singapore Splendor at Artyzen Singapore, Singapore



An urban oasis located in the heart of Singapore, Artyzen Singapore captures the unique essence of the city’s captivating culture, vibrant colors, and tantalizing flavors. Guests can indulge in a lavish three-night stay in the hotel’s Penthouse Suite, where cultural immersion meets festive celebration. Start each day with a gourmet breakfast in bed, complete with Champagne, before embarking on a culinary masterclass with renowned Chef Victor Liong. Savor a private market tour and wine pairing by the in-house sommelier, relax with bespoke spa treatments, and enjoy a private sunset yacht cruise along Singapore’s stunning coastline. Exclusive amenities include 24/7 butler service, festive afternoon tea, and limousine service for city exploration.

The Singapore Splendor Experience at Artyzen Singapore starts from $60,000 for two guests for three nights, inclusive of all the experiences mentioned, with stays available from December 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025.

3. Timeless Coastal Perfection at Shutters on the Beach, Santa Monica, California, U.S.



Experience the ultimate in beachside luxury living at Shutters on the Beach, a coastal-chic hotel nestled on the sands of Santa Monica. With elegant design inspired by New England charm, the hotel offers an unforgettable romantic getaway with a two-night stay in an Ocean Front Suite. This exclusive retreat features a chauffeured luxury car service, a personalized message illuminated on the renowned Pacific Park Ferris Wheel at the Santa Monica Pier, and a private drone capturing the most memorable moments. A custom in-suite dinner by a personal chef, coupled with a rejuvenating spa day for two, creates the perfect setting for romance. The experience concludes with a stunning sunset yacht cruise along the scenic California coastline.

The Timeless Coastal Perfection Experience at Shutters on the Beach starts from $22,000 for two adults for 2 nights, inclusive of all the experiences mentioned.

4. The Art Immersion Experience at Hotel Casa del Mar, Santa Monica, California, U.S.



Step into a world where Jazz Age elegance meets Mediterranean charm at Hotel Casa del Mar, a beachfront haven offering sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. Here, art and luxury intertwine seamlessly, and guests can be immersed in the world of fine art with a two-night stay in the Pacific View Suite, surrounded by a curated collection of contemporary and classical works reflecting California’s vibrant culture. The experience includes a personalized tour of the hotel’s collection, and a private art tour led by a renowned LA art buyer, offering exclusive access to top museums, galleries, and private collections. After a day of cultural exploration, enjoy a private, chef-prepared dinner and a rejuvenating spa day for two.

The Art Immersion Experience at Hotel Casa del Mar starts from $18,000 for two adults for 2 nights, inclusive of all the experiences mentioned.

5. The Music City Getaway at The Hermitage Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.



A Nashville landmark steeped in Southern charm since 1910, The Hermitage Hotel invites guests to experience the vibrant soul of Music City with this extraordinary five-night stay in the Hermitage Suite during CMA Fest. Guests will enjoy VIP access to all four days of the festival, with exclusive seats offering the best views of the performances. Indulge in a curated tasting menu at Drusie & Darr by Jean-Georges, and the experience is enhanced with private limousine transfers. Unwind with a sophisticated afternoon tea on the hotel’s iconic Veranda, before taking part in a one-of-a-kind personalized songwriting experience - collaborating with a professional songwriter to craft a hit song.

The Music City Getaway Experience at The Hermitage Hotel starts from $29,000, for two guests for five nights, inclusive of all the experiences mentioned, from June 4 – 9, 2025.

6. The Lone Mountain Luxury Escape at Montage Big Sky, Big Sky, Montana, U.S.



Set in the breathtaking Montana wilderness, surrounded by awe-inspiring views, Montage Big Sky is a luxurious all-season resort to rival authentic western lodges. Embrace alpine grandeur at its finest with this five-night stay in the sprawling Vista Six-Bedroom Residence, offering the perfect retreat for a group of up to four adults. This exclusive residence provides private ski-in/ski-out access to Big Sky Resort’s world-renowned slopes, where guests can begin each day with custom-fitted ski gear and expert boot fittings, while legendary skier Dan Egan offers private lessons to refine skills on the slopes. Adventure-seekers will revel in a private helicopter excursion to Crazy Mountain Ranch, a sprawling 18,000-acre members-only cattle ranch, while the ultimate in relaxation is offered through personalized treatments at Spa Montage. Cap off the experience with gourmet dinners prepared by a personal chef and cozy evenings by the fireplace.

The Lone Mountain Luxury Escape Experience at Montage Big Sky starts from $90,000 based on four adults sharing, inclusive of all the experiences mentioned. Bookings start from December 1, 2024 – April 10, 2025, for stays between December 10, 2024 – April 15, 2025.

For travelers seeking these truly extraordinary experiences, the Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ VIP Desk (888-755-9876 or VIPDesk@PreferredHotels.com) offers a highly personalized service, ensuring that every detail is tailored to the guest’s desires. To see more information on each Live Like a Legend experience, visit livelikealegend.preferredhotels.com.

Each of these member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program with 5 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at over 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at iprefer.com.

*Pricing may vary due to currency exchange rates. Please contact the VIP Desk or visit the website for the latest pricing.

