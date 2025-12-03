Preferred Hotels & Resorts Reveals Its New Independent Hotel Openings for 2026

SUMMARY: Preferred Hotels & Resorts has unveiled its list of new member hotel openings and large-scale refurbishments for 2026 in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations from Spain to Morocco, Mexico City, Malta, London and the United States.

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, is set to expand its global portfolio with eight new luxury openings across key destinations. From a meticulously restored 19th century mansion in the cultural heart of Morocco to a contemporary boutique retreat in one of Mexico City’s most vibrant neighborhoods, these bold new additions showcase a diverse range of experiences. Each property invites travelers to connect meaningfully with its surroundings through distinctive design, authentic character, and a strong sense of place.

“Our 2026 new hotel list reflects the powerful shifts captured in our Luxury Travel Report, where a significant majority of global luxury travelers are prioritizing authenticity, thoughtful curation, heritage, and meaningful ‘legacy moments,’” said Lindsey Ueberroth, Chief Executive Officer of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “With expectations rising around personalization and purpose-driven travel, the remarkable openings in our portfolio, including four new Legend properties, deliver the individuality and depth today’s travelers value most. We are also seeing notable momentum across our I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program, reinforcing that guests increasingly seek independent hotels that recognize them as individuals rather than room numbers. These additions represent thoughtful growth for our brand and elevated choice for travelers worldwide.”

New opening highlights include:

The Newman (London, United Kingdom) – launching February 2026 (Legend Collection): Sitting in the creative village of central London’s Fitzrovia, where the culture of Bloomsbury meets the style of Soho, The Newman takes its design cues from the Victorian-meets-Art Deco architectural style commonly reflected in the neighborhood. Renowned design studio Lind + Almond are the creative minds behind the hotel’s refined and timeless design, with each of its 81 guest rooms and suites paying homage to Fitzrovia with nods to the artists, writers, and poets of the past. The rooftop floor boasts a Penthouse Suite with a private terrace and spaces for dining, relaxation, and wellness including a sauna, and can be booked in its entirety to become a sprawling four-bedroom suite. Other amenities include a modern European brasserie; a lower ground Gambit Bar; and two private dining rooms. The Newman is also set to be a wellness haven, with an entire floor dedicated to rejuvenating treatments from hot and cold experience cabins, an active salt therapy room, a hydrotherapy pool, a meditation studio, and a gym.

Romègas Hotel (Valletta, Malta) – launching Q1 2026 (L.V.X. Collection): In the heart of Malta’s capital stands the new boutique Romègas Hotel, housed in a 500-year-old palazzo originally built for the distinguished Knight of Malta, Mathurin Romègas. After meticulous restoration works to carefully preserve the building’s heritage while introducing modern comforts, this architectural icon will feature 23 individually designed rooms and suites, with interiors inspired by Valletta’s rich history and crafted by renowned Maltese designers Camilleri Paris Mode. Traditional terrazzo floors, wood paneling, and a striking hand-carved stone façade create an authentic yet contemporary atmosphere. Guests can enjoy views of the sepia city streets from traditional Maltese balconies, while the rooftop pool offers stunning vistas of Valletta, the bay, and Manoel Island. A destination restaurant by renowned chef Marvin Gauci, along with a chic bar, completes this intimate and refreshingly independent city retreat.

The Cooper (Charleston, South Carolina, United States) – launching March 2026 (Legend Collection): This Lowcountry haven situated along South Carolina’s Cooper River offers 191 airy, sun-drenched guest rooms and suites and is the only luxury waterfront hotel in the vibrant heart of the Charleston peninsula. Drawing inspiration from its French Quarter surroundings, the hotel features a full-service urban wellness center where guests can indulge in luxurious skin care treatments, body rituals, and fitness programs, and an outdoor infinity-edge resort pool with views of the harbor and the historic downtown skyline. Guests will savor four distinctive dining experiences, including Bar Marti, an exclusive poolside bar, or enjoy other standout amenities such as a private marina and curated activities that embody coastal living, from yacht cruises to leisurely walks by the river.

Gran Hotel Claridge Granada (Granada, Spain) - launching April 2026 (L.V.X. Collection): Bringing Granada’s rich heritage to life, this new 70-room luxury boutique hotel offers a sophisticated stay just steps away from the Granada Cathedral and iconic Alhambra. Housed in the historical Plaza de Villamena, named after a 17th-century Spanish sculptor known for his religious artworks, the hotel serves as a gateway into Granada’s timeless architecture and culture. Guests can look forward to experiencing the hotel’s signature restaurant rooted in the culinary traditions of Andalusia, an additional rooftop restaurant and lounge with sweeping views of the surrounding landmarks and the distant Sierra Nevada mountains, and a boutique wellness experience offering luxurious spa treatments and tailored fitness programs.

Palais Jamaï Fès (Fes, Morocco) – launching Spring 2026 (Legend Collection): Set within a historic late 19th-century mansion in the heart of Fes, Morocco’s revered cultural and spiritual capital, this former residence of a Grand Vizir during the Alaoui dynasty was converted into a luxury hotel in 1930 and remained a cherished icon until 2014. Reopening next year, the restored Palais Jamaï Fès will once again welcome guests with its emblematic architecture and opulent Moroccan hospitality. The hotel will feature 94 guest rooms and suites (63 rooms and 31 suites, including one Royal Suite), refined culinary offerings by Groupe Alain Ducasse across three restaurants and four bars, including a sky bar with stunning views of the Medina of Fès, and state-of-the-art wellness and fitness facilities including traditional hammams, two swimming pools, and a padel court. Additional highlights include a kids club, curated boutiques such as a florist and art gallery, and a lush vegetable garden.



Serras Sevilla (Seville, Spain) – launching Spring 2026 (Legend Collection): Located just steps from the Seville Cathedral and anchored in the heart of the historic center, this 43-room boutique hotel offers a lens into the city’s storied past. Designed by renowned Spanish architect Aníbal González between 1915 and 1917, the property stands as a landmark of Andalusian architecture, seamlessly blending old-world grandeur with contemporary luxury. Guests can savor the region’s vibrant culinary traditions across three distinctive dining venues, including an iconic rooftop terrace with sweeping views of the cathedral, or unwind beside the rooftop swimming pool.



Pendry Mexico City (Mexico City, Mexico) – launching 2026 (L.V.X. Collection): Perched in the Roma Norte District, the epicenter of Mexico City’s cultural and artistic scene, Pendry Mexico City embraces the spirit of exploration in a metropolis where creativity thrives in every corner. The property will feature 114 thoughtfully appointed guest rooms and suites, along with 20 exclusive Pendry Residences, crafted in collaboration with local firms Central de Arquitectura and IZ Arquitectos, with interiors by AVROKO. Guests and residents can indulge in a variety of signature dining experiences, including an all-day café, the timeless Bar Pendry, and a chef-led rooftop restaurant and lounge. For relaxation, the hotel will offer a rooftop pool and sundeck, the luxurious Spa Pendry, and a cutting-edge fitness center.

The Stelle (Park City, Utah, United States) – launching Winter 2026 (L.V.X. Collection and Preferred Residences): This boutique mountain lodge located in Park City, Utah, at the heart of the SkyRidge Mountain Resort on the Jordanelle Reservoir, is set to attract elite explorers and adventure enthusiasts. The lodge will feature 67 units all with mountain or lake views, and will also house three distinct dining venues, including a fine dining restaurant, a rooftop bar, and a grab-and-go delicatessen. Guests will have access to various amenities within SkyRidge, including an equestrian center, golf amenities, easy lake access, shuttles to Deer Valley Resort for skiing, and numerous hiking and mountain biking trails. The lodge will also boast an expansive spa that will offer seven treatment rooms, private outdoor saunas and a dedicated spa terrace.

Additional Preferred Hotels & Resorts members slated to reopen in 2026 following extensive refurbishments include:

Boar’s Head Resort & Birdwood Mansion (Charlottsville, Virginia, United States), L.V.X. Collection – Opening March 2026: Set on 12 acres of scenic grounds within Boar’s Head Resort, which also recently underwent a large-scale refurbishment, the 19 th century Birdwood Mansion is being transformed into an elegant seven-room luxury boutique hotel. The reimagined estate will feature four curated guest rooms in the main house and three restored cottages, each with its own distinctive design. Guests will enjoy a private pool, and full access to the wider resort’s premier amenities, including a championship golf course, a tranquil spa, tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.



Boar's Head Resort & Birdwood Mansion (Charlottsville, Virginia, United States), L.V.X. Collection – Opening March 2026: Set on 12 acres of scenic grounds within Boar's Head Resort, which also recently underwent a large-scale refurbishment, the 19 th century Birdwood Mansion is being transformed into an elegant seven-room luxury boutique hotel. The reimagined estate will feature four curated guest rooms in the main house and three restored cottages, each with its own distinctive design. Guests will enjoy a private pool, and full access to the wider resort's premier amenities, including a championship golf course, a tranquil spa, tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Hôtel California Paris (Paris, France), Lifestyle Collection – Reopening Q3 2026: Just steps from the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, the iconic Hôtel California Paris, originally built in 1925, is undergoing a full-scale renovation following a recent change in ownership. Led by renowned architectural firm Jean-Philippe Nuel Studio, the transformation will modernize the hotel's 188 guest rooms, including nine Junior Suites, while preserving its timeless Parisian elegance. Guests can look forward to a bistro-style restaurant with a West Coast twist, a chic cocktail bar, a lush courtyard oasis, and a serene spa, all seamlessly blending heritage with contemporary sophistication.



Hotel Metropole Geneve (Geneva, Switzerland), Lifestyle Collection – Reopening September 2026: Built in 1854, this historic lakeside property is undergoing a transformative, multi-phase renovation that will introduce a stunning contemporary, boutique-style interior inspired by the journeys of Swiss travellers Nicolas Bouvier and Ella Maillart. Every space is crafted to feel welcoming and personal, with event venues designed for creativity and productivity, and a reimagined restaurant and bar offering lively gathering places that foster connection.



Through its four global collections – Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, and Preferred Residences – Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects travelers to luxury hospitality experiences that meet their life and style preferences. Whether choosing an iconic Legend Collection resort for a milestone family celebration or a vibrant Lifestyle Collection hotel for a city break with friends, each member property is aligned with one of the four collections, guiding travelers on the type of luxury experience offered.

Each of these new member properties will be bookable via www.PreferredHotels.com and, for travel advisors, via the GDS using the “PH” and “PV” chain codes. For more information on these hotels or any other Preferred Hotels & Resorts member property, please visit www.PreferredHotels.com.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.