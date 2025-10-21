Discover the Extraordinary: Preferred Hotels & Resorts Presents Annual Live Like a Legend Experiences for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Setting a new benchmark for luxury travel, Preferred Hotels & Resorts is proud to unveil its 2025 Live Like a Legend experience collection – an annual, exclusive offering of rare, one-of-a-kind moments from the most coveted luxury hotels around the globe. With six bespoke journeys, each thoughtfully curated and offered by members of the prestigious Legend Collection, discerning travelers are presented with unparalleled access to the world’s most inspiring and dream-worthy experiences – opening the door to a world of deeply personal, meaningful travel that goes beyond the expected and into the extraordinary.

“Each year, our Live Like a Legend experiences elevate luxury travel to new heights, and 2025 is no exception,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “With these experiences, guests can immerse themselves in rare and transformative travel journeys created by some of the world’s most iconic properties – with the type of exclusive access that only our Legend Collection hotels can provide. These curated experiences are designed to stay with you long after you return home, inspiring lifelong memories.”

Aligned with the findings of The Luxury Travel Report 2025 by Preferred Hotels & Resorts, which reveal legacy moments are the new luxury currency – as today’s affluent travelers seek rare, authentic, experiences that fundamentally shift their worldview and create lasting memories. More than 61% of respondents indicated once-in-a-lifetime moments as their ultimate luxury experience, while over four-in-five say that insider connections unlock the most unforgettable travel moments.

Guests choose from the following six Live Like a Legend experiences:

Tailored by Armani: A Dream in Design | Armani Hotel Milano (Milan, Italy) – Legend Collection: An invitation only few will ever receive – Armani Hotel Milano – a sleek and modern luxury hotel designed by the Armani fashion house, is offering a rare glimpse into a world reserved for only the most discerning and elite during 2026 Milan Fashion Week. This exclusive journey invites guests to enjoy a three-night stay in the Armani Presidential Suite, complete with coveted, front-row access to the legendary Georgio Armani fashion show, followed by a private fitting at the Armani atelier – where master tailors will craft two, made-to-order garments, reflective of the artistry that defines Italian couture. An experience as unforgettable and rare, additional highlights include a private, guided visit to Armani/Silos, spa treatments at Armani/Spa – as well as culinary offerings, including in-suite dinner for two by Executive Chef Francesco Mascheroni, and signature cocktail at Armani/Bamboo Bar. From €100,000*, the offer includes a three-night stay for two guests, inclusive of all experiences here. Book by December 1, 2025 for travel during 2026 Milan Fashion Week on select dates: January 16-20; February 24-March 2; June 19-23, 2026; and September 22-28, 2026. I Prefer members earn 1 million points.



The Ruler of Your Own Island Estate | The Branson Beach Estate (Moskito Island British Virgin Islands) – Legend Collection: Tucked away on the sunny and secluded beaches of 125-acre Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands, The Branson Beach Estate invites guests to live like royalty and reign over one of the Caribbean’s most exclusive escapes with a four-night stay at Sir Richard Branson’s private retreat. Combining unrivaled privacy with every imaginable luxury, up to 22 guests can claim the entire estate as their own – with its secluded villas offering sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea, and world-class amenities – from infinity pools and tennis courts, to paddleboarding, snorkeling, and sailing across turquoise waters, a dedicated team caters to every detail, including personalized menus featuring fresh, local ingredients crafted by a private chef. The adventure includes a helicopter tour soaring above vibrant waters and verdant isles, and a private tour of neighboring Necker Island, where guests will encounter giant tortoises, playful lemurs, and elegant flamingos, along with a sunlit feast set in blissful seclusion. From $285,000*, the offer includes a four-night stay for 22 guests, inclusive of all experiences here. Book by December 1, 2025, for travel through December 15, 2026. I Prefer members earn 2.85 million points.

Your Personal Winter Wonderland | The Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection (Saratoga, Wyoming, U.S.) – Legend Collection : Set on 30,000 acres of unspoiled wilderness in the heart of the American West, The Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection beckons travelers with an all-inclusive experience that blends authentic Western heritage with modern luxury. Surrounded in mountain stillness under vast Wyoming skies, guests step into a winter wonderland to enjoy a four-night stay featuring spacious accommodations in a secluded Homestead Cabin – complete with exquisite culinary moments, including wine tastings, cooking class, and immersive farm and distillery experience, as well as soul-stirring adventures, ranging from horsemanship lessons, trail rides, and bespoke cowboy hat fitting, to downhill skiing on the ranch’s private mountain, and snowmobiling through the untamed beauty of breathtaking Medicine Bow National Forest. From $40,000*, the offer includes a four-night stay for four guests, inclusive of all experiences here. Book by December 1, 2025 for travel January 1-March 31, 2026. I Prefer members earn 400,000 points.





Each of these member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s point-based loyalty program with 6 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at over 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at IPrefer.com.

For more information, visit LiveLikeALegend.PreferredHotels.com. To book, contact your personal Concierge at (U.S.) +1-888-755-9876 or (Worldwide) +1-708-416-6459.

*Pricing plus applicable taxes and fees.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.