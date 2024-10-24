Aeries Technology Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT) (the “Company”), a global professional services and consulting partner for businesses in transformation mode and their stakeholders, today announced that it has received written notice from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC informing the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) regarding periodic reporting.

The regaining of compliance is a result of the October 15, 2024 filing of Aeries Technologies’ Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, as well as the September 27, 2024 filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

The Staff has advised the Company that the listing compliance matter is now closed.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT) is a global professional services and consulting partner for businesses in transformation mode and their stakeholders, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with customized engagement models that are designed to provide the right mix of deep vertical specialty, functional expertise, and digital systems and solutions to scale, optimize and transform a client’s business operations. Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology now has over 1,700 professionals specializing in Technology Services and Solutions, Business Process Management, and Digital Transformation initiatives, geared towards providing tailored solutions to drive business success. Aeries Technology’s approach to staffing and developing its workforce has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification.

