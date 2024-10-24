Itron Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Baird Global Industrial Conference , Nov. 12, 2024, Chicago – Joan Hooper, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

, Nov. 12, 2024, Chicago – Joan Hooper, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings. Stephens Annual Investment Conference, Nov. 20, 2024, Nashville – John Marcolini, senior vice president for Networked Solutions will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

David Means

Director, Investor Relations

737-242-8448

Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.