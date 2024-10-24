Phillips Edison & Company Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results and Updates Full Year Earnings Guidance

CINCINNATI, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today reported financial and operating results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and updated full year 2024 earnings guidance. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income attributable to stockholders was $11.6 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, and $44.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, respectively.

Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Reported Nareit FFO of $81.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share

Reported Core FFO of $84.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share

Updated 2024 Nareit FFO and Core FFO guidance ranges to $2.35 to $2.39 per diluted share and $2.40 to $2.44 per diluted share, respectively

The midpoint of full year 2024 Nareit FFO guidance represents 5.3% year-over-year growth

The midpoint of full year 2024 Core FFO guidance represents 3.4% year-over-year growth

Increased same-center NOI year-over-year by 3.2%

Updated 2024 same-center NOI guidance range to 3.50% to 4.00%

The midpoint of full year 2024 same-center NOI guidance represents 3.75% year-over-year growth

Reported strong leased portfolio occupancy of 97.8% and same-center leased portfolio occupancy of 97.9%

Increased leased inline occupancy by 10 basis points year-over-year to 95.0%; same-center leased inline occupancy remained strong at 94.9%

Executed portfolio comparable new leases at a record-high rent spread of 55.0% and inline comparable new leases at a rent spread of 28.3% during the quarter

Executed portfolio comparable renewal leases at a rent spread of 19.8% and inline comparable renewal leases at a rent spread of 19.6% during the quarter

As previously announced, completed a public debt offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 4.950% senior notes due in 2035, and 93.2% of total debt was fixed-rate at quarter end

Acquired five shopping centers and two land parcels for a total of $95.7 million

Updated full year 2024 acquisitions guidance to a range of $275 to $325 million



Management Commentary

Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PECO stated: “The ongoing strength of our performance is attributable to our differentiated and focused strategy of owning right-sized, high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers anchored by the #1 or #2 grocer by sales in a market. Our results at the property level are driven by our integrated operating platform and our experienced and cycle-tested team. Based on the continued strong operating environment and health of our Neighbors, we are pleased to increase our full year 2024 earnings guidance for Core FFO per share. In addition, we are increasing our full year 2024 acquisitions guidance to $275 million to $325 million, net of dispositions. We continue to have the capabilities and leverage capacity to acquire more assets as attractive opportunities materialize.”

Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Net Income

Third quarter 2024 net income attributable to stockholders totaled $11.6 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income attributable to stockholders totaled $44.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to net income of $43.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.



Nareit FFO

Third quarter 2024 funds from operations attributable to stockholders and operating partnership (“OP”) unit holders as defined by Nareit (“Nareit FFO”) increased 12.5% to $81.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $72.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2023. Nareit FFO was impacted by a loss on extinguishment of debt of $1.2 million, which is primarily due to the repayment of the Company’s term loans using proceeds from the 2024 senior notes issuances.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Nareit FFO increased 6.8% to $240.0 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, compared to $224.7 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, during the same period a year ago.

Core FFO

Third quarter 2024 core funds from operations attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders (“Core FFO”) increased 9.6% to $84.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $77.0 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Core FFO increased 5.7% to $246.0 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, compared to $232.8 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

Same-Center NOI

Third quarter 2024 same-center net operating income (“NOI”) increased 3.2% to $107.7 million, compared to $104.4 million during the third quarter of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, same-center NOI increased 2.9% to $320.0 million, compared to $310.9 million during the same period a year ago.

Portfolio Overview for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Portfolio Statistics

As of September 30, 2024, PECO’s wholly-owned portfolio consisted of 290 properties, totaling approximately 32.9 million square feet, located in 31 states. This compared to 275 properties, totaling approximately 31.4 million square feet, located in 31 states as of September 30, 2023.

Leased portfolio occupancy was 97.8% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 97.8% as of September 30, 2023. Same-center leased portfolio occupancy was 97.9% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 97.8% as of September 30, 2023.

Leased anchor occupancy was 99.4% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 99.3% as of September 30, 2023. Leased inline occupancy increased 10 basis points to 95.0% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 94.9% as of September 30, 2023. Same-center leased anchor occupancy was 99.4% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 99.3% as of September 30, 2023. Same-center leased inline occupancy remained strong at 94.9% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 95.0% as of September 30, 2023.

Leasing Activity

During the third quarter of 2024, 268 leases were executed totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet. This compared to 231 leases executed totaling approximately 0.9 million square feet during the third quarter of 2023.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, 790 leases were executed totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet. This compared to 779 leases executed totaling approximately 3.6 million square feet during the same period in 2023.

Comparable rent spreads during the third quarter of 2024, which compare the percentage increase of new or renewal leases to the expiring lease of a unit that was occupied within the past twelve months, were 55.0% for new leases, 19.8% for renewal leases and 27.6% combined.

Comparable rent spreads during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were 37.7% for new leases, 19.0% for renewal leases and 23.8% combined.

Transaction Activity

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company acquired five shopping centers and two land parcels for a total of $95.7 million. This includes the Company’s prorated share of one shopping center purchased through Necessity Retail Venture LLC. The Company expects to drive value in these assets through occupancy increases and rent growth, as well as potential future development of ground-up outparcel retail spaces. There were no dispositions in the quarter. The third quarter 2024 acquisitions consisted of:

Ridgeview Marketplace, a 22,759 square foot shopping center anchored by King Soopers located in a Colorado Springs, Colorado suburb.

Lemont Plaza, a 119,013 square foot shopping center anchored by Pete's Fresh Market located in a Chicago, Illinois suburb.

Rue de France, a 63,331 square foot shopping center located in a Minneapolis, Minnesota suburb.

Bethel Shopping Center, a 101,205 square foot shopping center anchored by Big Y Foods located in a Bethel, Connecticut suburb.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company acquired nine shopping centers and four land parcels for a total of $211.1 million. This includes the Company’s prorated share of one shopping center purchased through Necessity Retail Venture LLC.

Joint Venture with Cohen & Steers

As previously announced, PECO acquired Des Peres Corners, a grocery-anchored shopping center located in a St. Louis, Missouri suburb, with Cohen & Steers Income Opportunities REIT, Inc. (“CNSREIT”). The acquisition was made through a programmatic joint venture targeting $300 million in equity and owned 80% by CNSREIT and 20% by PECO.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $752 million of total liquidity, comprised of $9.3 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, plus $742.9 million of borrowing capacity available on its $800 million revolving credit facility.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was unchanged from 5.1x at December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s outstanding debt had a weighted-average interest rate of 4.4% and a weighted-average maturity of 6.0 years when including all extension options.

As previously announced, PECO completed in September 2024 a public debt offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 4.950% senior notes due 2035. The notes were priced at 98.458% of the principal amount and will mature January 2035.

As of September 30, 2024, 93.2% of the Company’s total debt was fixed-rate debt.

2024 Guidance

PECO has updated its 2024 earnings guidance, as summarized in the table below, which is based upon the Company’s current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2024. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Q3 2024 YTD Updated Full Year

2024 Guidance Previous Full Year

2024 Guidance Net income per share $0.36 $0.48 - $0.50 $0.49 - $0.54 Nareit FFO per share $1.76 $2.35 - $2.39 $2.34 - $2.41 Core FFO per share $1.80 $2.40 - $2.44 $2.37 - $2.45 Same-Center NOI growth 2.9% 3.50% - 4.00% 3.25% - 4.25% Portfolio Activity: Acquisitions, net(1) $211,082 $275,000 - $325,000 $200,000 - $300,000 Other: Interest expense, net $71,954 $96,000 - $99,000 $98,000 - $106,000 G&A expense $34,060 $45,000 - $47,000 $45,000 - $49,000 Non-cash revenue items(2) $11,320 $15,000 - $19,000 $14,500 - $18,500 Adjustments for collectibility $4,050 $4,000 - $5,000 $4,000 - $5,000

(1) Includes the prorated portion owned through the Company’s unconsolidated joint ventures.

(2) Represents straight-line rental income and net amortization of above- and below-market leases.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for same-center NOI estimates on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to provide a meaningful or reasonably accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items which could be significant to the Company’s results without unreasonable effort.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2024 estimated net income to estimated Nareit FFO and Core FFO:

(Unaudited) Low End High End Net income per share $ 0.48 $ 0.50 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 1.85 1.87 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 0.02 0.02 Nareit FFO per share $ 2.35 $ 2.39 Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets 0.01 0.01 Loss on extinguishment or modification of debt and other, net 0.01 0.01 Transaction costs and other 0.03 0.03 Core FFO per share $ 2.40 $ 2.44



Conference Call Details

PECO will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2024 results and provide further business updates. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host the conference call and webcast. Dial-in and webcast information is below.

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871

International Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 4551083

Webcast: Third Quarter 2024 Webcast Link

An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the conference call using the webcast link above.

For more information on the Company’s financial results, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of September 30, 2024, PECO managed 311 shopping centers, including 290 wholly-owned centers comprising 32.9 million square feet across 31 states and 21 shopping centers owned in two institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.





PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023

(Condensed and Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Investment in real estate: Land and improvements $ 1,842,671 $ 1,768,487 Building and improvements 3,977,380 3,818,184 In-place lease assets 515,014 495,525 Above-market lease assets 75,500 74,446 Total investment in real estate assets 6,410,565 6,156,642 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,713,033 ) (1,540,551 ) Net investment in real estate assets 4,697,532 4,616,091 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 27,294 25,220 Total investment in real estate assets, net 4,724,826 4,641,311 Cash and cash equivalents 6,446 4,872 Restricted cash 2,887 4,006 Goodwill 29,066 29,066 Other assets, net 187,033 186,411 Total assets $ 4,950,258 $ 4,865,666 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Debt obligations, net $ 2,104,788 $ 1,969,272 Below-market lease liabilities, net 114,796 108,223 Accounts payable and other liabilities 129,517 116,461 Deferred income 22,099 18,359 Total liabilities 2,371,200 2,212,315 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 122,615 and 122,024 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,226 1,220 Additional paid-in capital 3,558,407 3,546,838 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,907 10,523 Accumulated deficit (1,312,303 ) (1,248,273 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,249,237 2,310,308 Noncontrolling interests 329,821 343,043 Total equity 2,579,058 2,653,351 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,950,258 $ 4,865,666





PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023

(Condensed and Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Rental income $ 161,780 $ 149,566 $ 478,134 $ 446,274 Fees and management income 2,856 2,168 7,943 7,192 Other property income 891 740 2,267 2,209 Total revenues 165,527 152,474 488,344 455,675 Operating Expenses: Property operating 27,528 24,274 81,461 74,010 Real estate taxes 19,569 19,028 57,897 55,481 General and administrative 11,114 10,385 34,060 33,604 Depreciation and amortization 68,328 58,706 189,706 176,871 Total operating expenses 126,539 112,393 363,124 339,966 Other: Interest expense, net (24,998 ) (21,522 ) (71,954 ) (61,663 ) (Loss) gain on disposal of property, net (19 ) 53 (34 ) 1,070 Other expense, net (1,068 ) (4,883 ) (3,717 ) (6,542 ) Net income 12,903 13,729 49,515 48,574 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,301 ) (1,484 ) (4,972 ) (5,259 ) Net income attributable to stockholders $ 11,602 $ 12,245 $ 44,543 $ 43,315 Earnings per share of common stock: Net income per share attributable to stockholders - basic and diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.36 $ 0.37





Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Same-Center Net Operating Income

The Company presents Same-Center NOI as a supplemental measure of its performance. The Company defines NOI as total operating revenues, adjusted to exclude non-cash revenue items, less property operating expenses and real estate taxes. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, Same-Center NOI represents the NOI for the 270 properties that were wholly-owned and operational for the entire portion of all comparable reporting periods. The Company believes Same-Center NOI provides useful information to its investors about its financial and operating performance because it provides a performance measure of the revenues and expenses directly involved in owning and operating real estate assets and provides a perspective not immediately apparent from net income (loss). Because Same-Center NOI excludes the change in NOI from properties acquired or disposed of after December 31, 2022, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates, and operating costs on properties that were operational for all comparable periods. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Center NOI, and accordingly, PECO’s Same-Center NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.

Same-Center NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company’s financial performance as it does not reflect the operations of its entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income (expense), or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company’s properties that could materially impact its results from operations.

Nareit Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations

Nareit FFO is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”) defines FFO as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: (i) gains (or losses) from sales of property and gains (or losses) from change in control; (ii) depreciation and amortization related to real estate; and (iii) impairment losses on real estate and impairments of in-substance real estate investments in investees that are driven by measurable decreases in the fair value of the depreciable real estate held by the unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect Nareit FFO on the same basis. The Company calculates Nareit FFO in a manner consistent with the Nareit definition.

Core FFO is an additional financial performance measure used by the Company as Nareit FFO includes certain non-comparable items that affect its performance over time. The Company believes that Core FFO is helpful in assisting management and investors with the assessment of the sustainability of operating performance in future periods, and that it is more reflective of its core operating performance and provides an additional measure to compare PECO’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that may cause short-term fluctuations in net income (loss). To arrive at Core FFO, the Company adjusts Nareit FFO to exclude certain recurring and non-recurring items including, but not limited to: (i) depreciation and amortization of corporate assets; (ii) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (iii) amortization of unconsolidated joint venture basis differences; (iv) gains or losses on the extinguishment or modification of debt and other; (v) other impairment charges; (vi) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (vii) realized performance income.

Nareit FFO and Core FFO should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) under GAAP, as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Core FFO may not be a useful measure of the impact of long-term operating performance on value if the Company does not continue to operate its business plan in the manner currently contemplated.

Accordingly, Nareit FFO and Core FFO should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s Nareit FFO and Core FFO, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate and Adjusted EBITDAre

Nareit defines Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (“EBITDAre”) as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP before: (i) interest expense; (ii) income tax expense; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) gains or losses from disposition of depreciable property; and (v) impairment write-downs of depreciable property. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect EBITDAre on the same basis.

Adjusted EBITDAre is an additional performance measure used by the Company as EBITDAre includes certain non-comparable items that affect the Company’s performance over time. To arrive at Adjusted EBITDAre, the Company excludes certain recurring and non-recurring items from EBITDAre, including, but not limited to: (i) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (ii) other impairment charges; (iii) amortization of basis differences in the Company’s investments in its unconsolidated joint ventures; (iv) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (v) realized performance income.

The Company uses EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre as additional measures of operating performance which allow it to compare earnings independent of capital structure, determine debt service and fixed cost coverage, and measure enterprise value. Additionally, the Company believes they are a useful indicator of its ability to support its debt obligations. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), as an indication of the Company’s liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Accordingly, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.

Same-Center Net Operating Income—The table below compares Same-Center NOI (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Favorable

(Unfavorable) Nine Months Ended

September 30, Favorable

(Unfavorable) 2024 2023 $ Change %

Change 2024 2023 $ Change %

Change Revenues: Rental income(1) $ 113,290 $ 108,458 $ 4,832 $ 338,207 $ 324,123 $ 14,084 Tenant recovery income 35,685 35,695 (10 ) 106,167 106,377 (210 ) Reserves for uncollectibility(2) (1,459 ) (893 ) (566 ) (3,860 ) (2,169 ) (1,691 ) Other property income 734 734 — 2,031 2,178 (147 ) Total revenues 148,250 143,994 4,256 3.0 % 442,545 430,509 12,036 2.8 % Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 22,394 20,674 (1,720 ) 68,168 64,237 (3,931 ) Real estate taxes 18,132 18,930 798 54,346 55,355 1,009 Total operating expenses 40,526 39,604 (922 ) (2.3 )% 122,514 119,592 (2,922 ) (2.4 )% Total Same-Center NOI $ 107,724 $ 104,390 $ 3,334 3.2 % $ 320,031 $ 310,917 $ 9,114 2.9 %

(1) Excludes straight-line rental income, net amortization of above- and below-market leases, and lease buyout income.

(2) Includes billings that will not be recognized as revenue until cash is collected or the Neighbor resumes regular payments and/or the Company deems it appropriate to resume recording revenue on an accrual basis, rather than on a cash basis.

Same-Center Net Operating Income Reconciliation—Below is a reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Same-Center NOI (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 12,903 $ 13,729 $ 49,515 $ 48,574 Adjusted to exclude: Fees and management income (2,856 ) (2,168 ) (7,943 ) (7,192 ) Straight-line rental income(1) (2,148 ) (2,265 ) (6,585 ) (8,129 ) Net amortization of above- and below-market leases (1,743 ) (1,294 ) (4,732 ) (3,784 ) Lease buyout income (393 ) (587 ) (844 ) (1,016 ) General and administrative expenses 11,114 10,385 34,060 33,604 Depreciation and amortization 68,328 58,706 189,706 176,871 Interest expense, net 24,998 21,522 71,954 61,663 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, net 19 (53 ) 34 (1,070 ) Other expense, net 1,068 4,883 3,717 6,542 Property operating expenses related to fees and management income 983 649 2,328 1,675 NOI for real estate investments 112,273 103,507 331,210 307,738 Less: Non-same-center NOI(2) (4,549 ) 883 (11,179 ) 3,179 Total Same-Center NOI $ 107,724 $ 104,390 $ 320,031 $ 310,917 Period-end Same-Center Leased Occupancy % 97.9 % 97.8 %

(1) Includes straight-line rent adjustments for Neighbors for whom revenue is being recorded on a cash basis.

(2) Includes operating revenues and expenses from non-same-center properties, which includes properties acquired or sold, and corporate activities.

Nareit FFO and Core FFO—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of Nareit FFO and Core FFO and provides additional information related to its operations (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Calculation of Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders Net income $ 12,903 $ 13,729 $ 49,515 $ 48,574 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 67,887 58,144 188,374 175,212 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, net 19 (53 ) 34 (1,070 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 745 646 2,055 1,989 Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders $ 81,554 $ 72,466 $ 239,978 $ 224,705 Calculation of Core FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders $ 81,554 $ 72,466 $ 239,978 $ 224,705 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets 441 562 1,332 1,659 Impairment of investment in third parties — 3,000 — 3,000 Transaction and acquisition expenses 1,181 580 3,501 3,179 Loss on extinguishment or modification of debt and other, net 1,231 375 1,230 366 Amortization of unconsolidated joint venture basis differences 3 4 8 12 Realized performance income(1) — — — (75 ) Core FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders $ 84,410 $ 76,987 $ 246,049 $ 232,846 Nareit FFO/Core FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders per Diluted Share Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 136,578 132,800 136,458 132,335 Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders per share - diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 1.76 $ 1.70 Core FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders per share - diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.58 $ 1.80 $ 1.76

(1) Realized performance income includes fees received related to the achievement of certain performance targets in the Company’s NRP joint venture.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre—The following table presents the Company’s calculation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 Calculation of EBITDAre Net income $ 12,903 $ 13,729 $ 49,515 $ 48,574 $ 63,762 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 68,328 58,706 189,706 176,871 236,443 Interest expense, net 24,998 21,522 71,954 61,663 84,232 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, net 19 (53 ) 34 (1,070 ) (1,110 ) Federal, state, and local tax expense 446 120 1,047 357 438 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 1,075 918 2,937 2,802 3,721 EBITDAre $ 107,769 $ 94,942 $ 315,193 $ 289,197 $ 387,486 Calculation of Adjusted EBITDAre EBITDAre $ 107,769 $ 94,942 $ 315,193 $ 289,197 $ 387,486 Adjustments: Impairment of investment in third parties — 3,000 — 3,000 3,000 Transaction and acquisition expenses 1,181 580 3,501 3,179 5,675 Amortization of unconsolidated joint venture basis differences 3 4 8 12 17 Realized performance income(1) — — — (75 ) (75 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 108,953 $ 98,526 $ 318,702 $ 295,313 $ 396,103

(1) Realized performance income includes fees received related to the achievement of certain performance targets in the Company’s NRP joint venture.

Financial Leverage Ratios—The Company believes its net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre, net debt to total enterprise value, and debt covenant compliance as of September 30, 2024 allow it access to future borrowings as needed in the near term. The following table presents the Company’s calculation of net debt and total enterprise value, inclusive of its prorated portion of net debt and cash and cash equivalents owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures, as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousands):

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net debt: Total debt, excluding discounts, market adjustments, and deferred financing expenses $ 2,162,993 $ 2,011,093 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 6,950 5,074 Total net debt $ 2,156,043 $ 2,006,019 Enterprise value: Net debt $ 2,156,043 $ 2,006,019 Total equity market capitalization(1)(2) 5,138,063 4,955,480 Total enterprise value $ 7,294,106 $ 6,961,499

(1) Total equity market capitalization is calculated as diluted shares multiplied by the closing market price per share, which includes 136.3 million and 135.8 million diluted shares as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and the closing market price per share of $37.71 and $36.48 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(2) Fully diluted shares include common stock and OP units.

The following table presents the Company’s calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre and net debt to total enterprise value as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre - annualized: Net debt $ 2,156,043 $ 2,006,019 Adjusted EBITDAre - annualized(1) 419,492 396,103 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre - annualized 5.1x 5.1x Net debt to total enterprise value: Net debt $ 2,156,043 $ 2,006,019 Total enterprise value 7,294,106 6,961,499 Net debt to total enterprise value 29.6 % 28.8 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDAre is based on a trailing twelve month period.



