Synergy CHC Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

WESTBROOK, Maine, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy”), a provider of consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products, announced today the completion of its initial public offering of 1,150,000 shares of its common stock at $9.00 per share. The shares of common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 23, 2024 under the ticker symbol “SNYR.” In addition, Synergy granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 172,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The net proceeds received by Synergy from the offering (after deducting underwriting discounts and commission and estimated offering expenses) were approximately $8.4 million. Synergy intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay a portion of outstanding amounts under certain related party promissory notes and for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

Roth Capital Partners acted as the sole manager for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus contained in Synergy’s registration statement on Form S-1, as amended. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 800-678-9147, or email at rothecm@roth.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 22, 2024 and an additional registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering was filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which became automatically effective upon filing. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. is a provider of consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products. Synergy’s current brand portfolio consists of two marquee brands, FOCUSfactor, a clinically-tested brain health supplement that has been shown to improve memory, concentration and focus, and Flat Tummy, a lifestyle and wellness brand that provides a suite of nutritional products to help women achieve their weight management goals.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Synergy’s use of proceeds from the offering, represent Synergy’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are set forth in Synergy’s registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, many of which are outside of Synergy’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Synergy does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Synergy to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with Synergy’s public offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in Synergy’s prospectus could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach and Alex Thompson

949.574.3860

SNYR@gateway-grp.com