Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) Expands FOCUSfactor Functional Beverage Distribution with Three New Direct Store Delivery Partners Across Maine and Pennsylvania

WESTBROOK, Maine, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a leading consumer health and wellness company, today announced new Direct Store Delivery (DSD) partnerships with Pine State Beverage, Fuhrer Beverage Company, and Banko Beverage Co. The agreements expand retail distribution of the Company’s FOCUSfactor Focus + Energy Ready-to-Drink (RTD) functional beverages and Focus + Energy brain-health shots across Maine and Pennsylvania.

Consistent with Synergy’s strategy of building a comprehensive nationwide DSD footprint, these new partnerships further strengthen the Company’s distribution coverage and reinforce the strong early traction of the FOCUSfactor RTD portfolio.

“As we continue executing on our plan to establish a complete DSD network covering all 50 states, we are excited to welcome Pine State Beverage, Fuhrer Beverage and Banko Beverage to our growing roster of DSD partners,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. “Each of these distributors brings deep market expertise, longstanding retailer relationships, and exceptional operational capabilities. Their support will accelerate FOCUSfactor’s expansion and ensure best-in-class execution across key regions in the Northeast.”

All distributors are authorized to sell the full FOCUSfactor RTD portfolio – including both the Focus + Energy drinks and the Focus + Energy brain-health shots – across their respective states (excluding the Club channel).

Pine State Beverage - Maine

Founded in 1941, Pine State Beverage is the leading independent beverage distributor in Maine, known for exceptional service, broad product expertise, and strong relationships across grocery, convenience, specialty retail, and on-premise channels. With a long history of representing innovative and premium brands, Pine State Beverage will distribute the entire FOCUSfactor RTD portfolio across Maine.

Fuhrer Beverage Company - Pennsylvania

Headquarters in Pittsburgh and founded in 1982, Fuhrer Beverage Company is one of the largest wholesale beverage distributors in Pennsylvania. The Company services a wide range of retail channels and is recognized for its extensive network, high service standards, and strong retail execution capabilities. Fuhrer Beverage Company will distribute all FOCUSfactor Focus + Energy drinks and brain-health shots throughout its assigned Pennsylvania counties.

Banko Beverage Co. - Pennsylvania

Established in 1933 and based in Allentown, Banko Beverage Co. is a family-owned distributor with a long-standing reputation for excellence across the Lehigh Valley and surrounding regions. Known for its commitment to quality and service, operational reliability, and collaborative partnerships with retailers, Banko Beverage Co. will distribute the full FOCUSfactor RTD beverage and shot lineup across its assigned Pennsylvania counties.

Continued Momentum in Nationwide Rollout

These new agreements represent another significant step forward in Synergy’s disciplined plan to build a complete national DSD network. With new coverage added across Maine and Pennsylvania, the Company is strengthening its retail footprint and accelerating the growth trajectory of the FOCUSfactor functional beverage platform. With strong early performance across all launch regions, the Company expects to announce additional distribution partners, retail placements and market expansions in the coming weeks.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. develops and markets consumer health and wellness products, led by its flagship brands FOCUSfactor® and Flat Tummy®. FOCUSfactor®, a clinically studied brain health supplement and functional beverage line with a 25-year legacy, enjoys established distribution in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. through major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Amazon, BJ's, and Walgreens, among others. The brand continues to accelerate growth, penetrating new markets both domestically and internationally, with recent retail wins across mass, grocery, pharmacy, convenience, and wholesale channels poised to drive meaningful gains in late 2025. Flat Tummy® complements Synergy's portfolio as a lifestyle brand focused on women's wellness and weight management.