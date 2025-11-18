Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) Adds Five New Direct Store Delivery Partners, Expanding FOCUSfactor Functional Beverage Distribution to Ten States Nationwide

WESTBROOK, Maine, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a leading consumer health and wellness company, today announced the addition of five new Direct Store Delivery (DSD) partners, expanding retail distribution of its FOCUSfactor Focus + Energy Ready-to-Drink (RTD) functional beverages across Alaska, New York, Wisconsin, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

With these new partnerships, Synergy has now established DSD coverage in ten of 50 U.S. states, representing one-fifth of the country within the first six weeks of launch. This milestone reflects the Company’s strategy of rapidly building a coast-to-coast DSD network to support long-term national expansion.

“Consistent with Synergy’s approach to building a comprehensive DSD network across all 50 states, we are thrilled to add five more partners and bring our total to ten states covered,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. “Each of these distributors brings operational excellence, strong retail relationships and proven routes to market, accelerating FOCUSfactor’s momentum in the rapidly growing functional beverage category.”

New DSD Partners Expanding FOCUSfactor RTD Beverage Distribution Nationwide

All five distributors are authorized to sell the full FOCUSfactor RTD portfolio – including both the Focus + Energy drinks and the Focus + Energy brain-health shots – across their respective states (excluding the Club channel).

Three New Partners from The Sheehan Family Companies

Synergy has secured three new statewide distribution agreements with divisions of The Sheehan Family Companies, a fifth-generation distribution network operating since 1898 and recognized as one of the most established beverage wholesalers in the country. These partnerships significantly expand FOCUSfactor’s reach across New York, Wisconsin and Virginia.

Craft Beer Guild – New York

Founded in 2013, Craft Beer Guild partners with breweries, wineries, distilleries and emerging beverage brands to scale through consultative sales, strategic marketing and efficient delivery. Combining The Sheehan Family Companies’ resources with deep local expertise, Craft Beer Guild will distribute the full FOCUSfactor RTD portfolio throughout New York.

Beechwood Distributors - Wisconsin

Established in 1987, Beechwood Distributors has grown into one of Wisconsin’s premier wholesalers for premium and innovative beverages. Leveraging strong retail relationships and execution capabilities across the state, Beechwood will distribute FOCUSfactor’s Focus + Energy drinks and shots statewide.

Specialty Beverage - Virginia

Operating since 2013, Specialty Beverage provides curated, premium-focused distribution throughout Virginia. With a reputation for exceptional service and strong retailer partnerships, Specialty Beverage will distribute the complete FOCUSfactor RTD line throughout the state.

Bill’s Distributing – Alaska

Synergy has partnered with Bill’s Distributing, a family-owned food and beverage distributor based in Anchorage, Alaska, founded in 1983. With a mission to build premium brands in the Alaskan marketplace, Bill’s Distributing is known for strong retailer relationships and best-in-class service. The company will distribute FOCUSfactor beverages and shots statewide across a broad range of retail channels.

Mid-State Beverage Co. – Pennsylvania

Synergy has also partnered with Mid-State Beverage Co., a family-owned and operated wholesaler founded in 1970. As North Central Pennsylvania’s premier beverage distributor, Mid-State is recognized for consistency, customer service and community involvement. Mid-State will distribute FOCUSfactor Focus + Energy drinks and shots statewide.

Continued Momentum in Nationwide Rollout

These five new agreements mark a significant step forward in Synergy’s disciplined plan to establish a 50-state DSD footprint. With distribution now secured in ten states and strong early performance across all launch regions, the Company expects to announce additional new partners, retail placements and market expansions in the coming weeks.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. develops and markets consumer health and wellness products, led by its flagship brands FOCUSfactor® and Flat Tummy®. FOCUSfactor®, a clinically studied brain health supplement and functional beverage line with a 25-year legacy, enjoys established distribution in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. through major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Amazon, BJ's, and Walgreens, among others. The brand continues to accelerate growth, penetrating new markets both domestically and internationally, with recent retail wins across mass, grocery, pharmacy, convenience, and wholesale channels poised to drive meaningful gains in late 2025. Flat Tummy® complements Synergy's portfolio as a lifestyle brand focused on women's wellness and weight management.