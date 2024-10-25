Canada Carbon Completes Bulk Sample Program on Its Asbury Graphite Project

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) reports that it has completed the Bulk Sample Program for its 100% owned Asbury Graphite Project located 80 kilometers (“km”) NNE of Gatineau, near Notre-Dame-du-Laus, Québec. Working with SGS Lakefield, the Bulk Sample Program consisted of work to complete a full scope of analysis in the following areas:

Head assays

Bond Ball Work Index Analysis

Flowsheet optimization



Head Assays

As previously reported (see Press Release dated August 8th, 2024), the Company provided three ore samples for the program : BK1 – high grade drill core, BK2 – low grade drill core, and BK3 – a high grade outcrop. These samples were prepared for testing, and a composite of the two drill core samples (BK1 and BK2) was prepared and named Core Comp. The Company believe that the Core Comp will be a fairly representative sample of the overall Asbury deposit.

Carbon speciation analyses of these samples shows graphitic carbon (C(g)) ranging from 1.36% to 5.86% from low to high grade drill core, and a very high graphitic carbon concentration of 15.7% in the outcrop sample. The 3.68% C(g) of the Core Comp was well in excess of the average C(g) measured in the Company’s Initial Resource Estimate (see Press Release dated May 16th, 2024). As measured in all samples, carbon occurs as both graphitic carbon (C(g)) as well as carbonate (CO 3 ) minerals. In this flotation program, CCB evaluated the recovery of graphitic carbon as opposed to total carbon (C(t)). Carbonates are expected to be flushed to the tailings products. Total Organic Carbon (TOC) is minimal in all samples.

Bond Ball Work Index Analysis

Bond Ball Work Index testing was conducted on the three samples, BK1, BK2 and BK3 which produced similar work indices ranging from 14.1 (BK2) to 14.6 (BK1). In comparison with SGS’s database of thousands of ore types, shown in the graph below, the Asbury samples fall in the median range of hardness percentile, ranging from 47.4% to 53.3%. The result of this analysis suggests that the hard rock host material of the Asbury deposit results from geological events which contributed significantly to the macro-crystalline nature of the flake to be produced from the Asbury deposit.





Note: F80 denotes feed size (in microns), while P80 denotes product size (i.e – measurement at which 80% of particles are finer in size). BWI – Bond Work Index. KWh/t – Kilowatt Hour per tonne.





Flowsheet Optimization

As the figure below indicates, the Company and SGS engaged in a very thorough process of developing and optimizing the evaluate tradeoffs between flake size and purity based on the length of primary and secondary grind cycles and the number of rougher columns or cells through which the concentrate will be cycled. Global operating parameters utilized in the optimized flowsheet are as follows:

Primary Grind: 18 minutes in 2 kg rod mill @ 50% solids with steel rods Polishing Grind of Combination Flash & Rougher (Ro) Concentrate: 15 minutes @ ~40% solids in pebble mill with ceramic media +100 M Regrind: 10 minutes @ ~40% solids in SMM mill with ceramic media -100 M Regrind: 20 minutes @ ~40% solids in SMM mill with ceramic media

Note: SMM – Stirred Media Mill

In the optimized flowsheet a flash flotation stage was conducted on the crushed ore producing flash rougher concentrates. The flash rougher tailings were ground and a rougher concentrate produced. Two regrind circuits were added down-process from a 100-mesh concentrate screen. The flowsheet then provides for three cleaner columns to follow each of the +100 and -100 mesh lines.

While the company was initially focused on minimizing required grinding power, as well as the potential for preservation of coarse-flake graphite, subsequent testing shows that increased primary grinding eliminates +48 mesh flake from the concentrate profile but results in significant gains in purity. Given the focus on future participation in the battery anode supply chain, producing a higher purity concentrate, which would be easier and cheaper to purify, is ideal for the Company and its potential future clients.





Floatation Tests Results

The Company’s final floatation test achieved combined concentrate grades of greater than 98% C(t). Important observations from the optimization process are as follows:

Primary grind time was increased first from 12 minutes to 15 minutes and then from 12 minutes to 18 minutes.

The 15-minute primary grind resulted in P80 230 µm, while the 18-minute primary grind resulted in P80 214 µm. However, it was determined that grinding to P80 214 µm is not required.

Because of the finer primary grind, the +100 M concentrate exceeded our target 95% C(t) grade after screening (achieving 96.2% C(t)) and may not need cleaner stages at all.

The -100 M concentrate, after secondary grinding, achieved a 95.2% C(t) grade after the 1st -100 M cleaner, suggesting that the remaining two cleaner stages provided for in the work sheet may not be necessary at all.

It was also critical to note that, in the final floatation test, the Company’s +150 mesh and the +325 mesh assayed out at 99.1% and 99.0% C(t) respectively.





Note: In concentrate samples C(t) is assumed equal to C(g) as any carbonates are expected to flow to the tailings.

"The completion of our Bulk Sample Program by SGS Lakefield produced results beyond our expectations. We were able to demonstrate that a composite sample of our ore recorded in-situ grades in excess of the average in our Initial resource estimate. Additionally, we have engineered a flowsheet which produces high Ct concentrate from an efficient primary processing operation. This will allow us to market an anode market product which will be significantly easier and more cost effective to purify. These characteristics are certainly important to the battery anode space, but also attractive across a variety of high margin applications. We intend to ensure that this scalable, exceptional deposit is expeditiously developed and properly positioned to maximize shareholder value." declared Ellerton Castor, CEO of Canada Carbon.

Next Steps

With the Bulk Sample program complete, Canada Carbon will target completion of the Asbury Pre-Feasibility Study by the end of Q1, 2025. Additionally, the results will allow CCB to conduct battery cell testing on the concentrate through Polaris Labs. Finally, the Company will also expand its scope of lab testing to begin qualifying the Asbury concentrate for a variety of additional industry verticals.

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Rick Keevil, who is an independent qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

Asbury Project Overview

The 100%-owned Asbury Graphite Project is a past producing property made up of 25 claims with a total surface area of 1,384.59 ha. It is located 8.1 km northeast of Notre-Dame-Du-Laus in the Laurentides Region of southern Quebec. The property is accessible via gravel roads from Provincial Road 309 and Chemin du Ruisseau Serpent in the Notre-Dame-du-Laus area. A power transmission line runs through the property. Mont-Laurier, located approximately 44 km north, provides all amenities needed to perform basic mineral exploration, such as a hospital, accommodations, restaurants, groceries and other primary services. Additional amenities for exploration, and a seasoned mining and exploration workforce, are available from nearby towns of Gatineau to the south.

CANADA CARBON INC.

“Ellerton Castor”

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com

P: (905) 407-1212

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding the development of the Company’s Asbury deposit and financing thereof, the entering of the joint venture with Irondequoit Offering, future production from the Company’s Asbury deposit, sales agreements and other matters related thereto. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; financial abilities; the ability to develop the Asbury deposit; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company’s business and results of operations; the impact of COVID-19; and general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dc9a801-52c4-495b-b2b8-2a016eb54af5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7686b368-e16b-4513-847d-07088292324e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a55474fd-6525-4dc9-ac7f-f03595147def

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caa5894e-5108-469c-85f7-6178fbda823f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/275847c9-41d0-48c6-9a36-e9d465c98a3e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/868aa323-51b7-402b-8aa9-38efe9faf589