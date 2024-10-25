Tonner Drones réduit considérablement le taux d'intérêt sur la dette

conditions as if they had been shareholders at the time of the Company's repurchase of its own shares.

In the event that, as long as the Warrants have not been exercised, the Company carries out one of the operations mentioned below:



issuance of equity securities with shareholders' preferential subscription rights;

capital depreciation;

modification of the distribution of its profits, in particular by the creation of preferred shares;

distribution of reserves, in cash or in kind, and share premiums. The Company must also inform Warrant holders of the completion of the said transactions, as well as the protective measures it has decided to put in place in their favor.

To this end, it must:

1° either enable the holders of Warrants to exercise them, if the conditions of exercise defined by the Board of Directors of the Company are not met, so that they can immediately participate in the transactions mentioned in the first paragraph or benefit from them, in accordance with the provisions of Article R. 228-87 of the French Commercial Code,

2° either take the measures that will allow them, if they exercise their Warrants at a later date, to subscribe on an irreducible basis for the new securities issued, or to obtain their allocation free of charge, or to receive cash or property similar to those distributed, in the same quantities or proportions and under the same conditions, except with regard to the enjoyment, only if they had been, at the time of these transactions, shareholders, in accordance with the provisions of Articles R. 228-88 and

R. 228-89 of the French Commercial Code,

3° either make an adjustment to the subscription conditions of the shares whose issuance will result from the exercise of the Warrants initially planned, so as to take into account the impact of the above-mentioned transactions, provided that such an adjustment is possible with regard to the conditions for the exercise of the Warrants decided by the Company's Board of Directors; the adjustment would be made by applying the method provided for in Article R. 228-91 of the French Commercial Code, it being specified that the value of the preferential subscription right as well as the value of the share before ex-subscription rights would, if necessary, be determined by the Board of Directors on the basis of the subscription, exchange or sale price per share chosen at the time of the last transaction on the Company's capital (capital increase, contribution of securities, sale of shares, etc.) during the six (6) months preceding the meeting of the Board of Directors, or, in the absence of such an operation during this period, according to any other financial parameter that appears relevant to the Board of Directors.

The Company may take simultaneously the measures provided for in 1° and 2°. It may, in any case, replace them with the adjustment authorized in 3° if such an adjustment is possible.

In the event of a merger by absorption of the Company, each Warrant holder will be notified and will receive the same information as if he or she were a shareholder in order to be able, if he or she wishes, to exercise his or her right to subscribe for shares. The Company may modify its form, its corporate purpose and the rules for the distribution of its profits, as well as amortize its capital and issue preferred shares as

provided for in Article L. 228-98 of the French Commercial Code.