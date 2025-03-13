Tonner Drones reports significant positive cash-inflow

Schiltigheim, March 13th 2025 08:00, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) is pleased to announce a financial update, after the Company received many conversion-requests from holders of listed and non-listed warrants.

Cash inflow of more than €2,000,000.

€1M reimbursement of financial debt.

Cash position and cash equivalents of more than €1.750.000 (after reimbursement of €1M of debt).

More than 80% of remaining debt is now owned by CEO and President of the board. Also the reference shareholder of the Tonner Drones.

After Tonner Drones made inquiries with holders of unlisted warrants, they have indicated to the company that they have sold the vast majority of the shares received. Euronext notifications are often published with a delay and the shares indicated in such notifications are often already traded more early. Investors are advised to visit the website of Tonner Drones where the Company keeps track of the change in share capital. 55% of the non-listed warrants are now already converted, while the other 45% of the remaining non-listed warrants are owned by the two reference shareholders, of which one of them is CEO van den Ouden.

CEO is the reference shareholder of the Company after he bought 20.000.000 shares in the market in November, December and January. He has not sold shares and has no intention of selling. Van den Ouden indicated that he is waiving his management fee for the year 2025.

Tonner Drones already had finalized the reorganization and refinancing phase of the company in 2024. Costs have been brought back significantly and debt restructured. With the very much strengthened cash position and due to the reduced and simplified debt-position, Tonner Drones is now very well positioned to execute its strategics plans as published in the recent press releases and Q&A.

Tonner Drones emphasize again that, since its arrival, it has fought against all variable price instruments like equity lines. The termination of these variable price instruments was achieved, even when the company was in financial difficulties. It was the main goal from the CEO and to achieve this target he significantly supported this strategy financially.

“We try to limit dilution as much as possible.” Diede van den Ouden, CEO, said. “However, the issuing of warrants was communicated already in August and October 2024. It was a fair meassure so that shareholders could recapitalize the company themselves and strengthen their position. I would like to thank all historic and current shareholders for the trust they place and have placed in the management to bring the turnaround of the company to success. We are keen on building the Company further back up and to create value for shareholders.”

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

