Tonner Drones Strategically Reallocates Capital into Leading Global Aerospace Player

Paris, January 28th, 2026, 18:00, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured a strategic investment position in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (“SpaceX”), the world’s preeminent aerospace manufacturer, space transport provider, and satellite communications leader.

Following the successful financial stabilization achieved in 2025, Tonner Drones is transitioning into a phase of growth and portfolio optimization. This investment represents a significant milestone in the Company’s strategy to diversify its asset base and capture value within high-growth technological sectors.

The investment is funded through a strategic reallocation of proceeds from the recently announced sale of Tonner Drones’ stake in Donecle. By deploying an initial portion of the €1.25 million proceeds into SpaceX, the Company is leveraging its liquidity to gain exposure to one of the most significant infrastructure providers in the future of aerospace.

SpaceX is a pioneer in aerospace, currently dominating the global launch market with its flight-proven Falcon and Starship platforms. Through its Starlink constellation, SpaceX provides high-speed connectivity worldwide while building the critical infrastructure required for deep-space exploration.

Tonner Drones has seized this opportunity ahead of a highly anticipated potential IPO. A future public offering, widely expected to be one of the most significant events in financial history, would serve as a major catalyst for the valuation of this holding. This entry into SpaceX complements Tonner Drones’ existing portfolio in the drone sector, which includes strategic positions in Elistair, Donecle and Diodon, alongside ongoing R&D into proprietary warehouse inventory management solutions.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO of Tonner Drones, commented: "After a year of stabilizing our foundation, 2026 is about seizing the right opportunities. By reinvesting a small portion of our Donecle proceeds into an industry leader like SpaceX, we are diversifying our assets and aligning ourselves with the infrastructure that will shape the future of aerospace. This is a prudent first step in a broader strategy to create value for our shareholders as we continue to grow our own core activities."

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France. Tonner Drones uses an active strategy to manage its treasury.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

