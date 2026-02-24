Tonner Drones concludes transition year with €1.1M net profit

Paris, February 24th, 2026, 18:30, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) is pleased to announce its 2025 results. The year ended with a net profit of €1.1 million. Furthermore, equity was strengthened by more than €6 million, allowing the company to report positive equity.

Tonner Drones had a successful year, completing its reorganization and refinancing. The company is pleased to announce that it has succeeded in its plan to prepare for renewed growth. Tonner Drones strives for continued profitability and value creation for shareholders in 2026.

In the figures for 2025, only turnover declined, all other results improved.

Operating expenses(€778k) still included items related to the reorganization and refinancing, such as costs for corporate actions and legal costs. Tonner Drones expects these costs to decrease further in 2026. A positive financial result of €1.6M was achieved and Equity is now positive at €879k. The net result is €1,1M positive.

In k euro 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 Difference Difference Revenue 105 119 -14 -11% Operating expenses 778 3.281 -2.503 -76% Financial result 1.646 (3.097) +4.743 +153% Net result 1.105 (5.639) +6.745 +120% Cash position** 418 361 +55 +15% Equity 879 (5.587) +6.465 +116%

** €1,25M cash from the sale of Donecle-shares is expected to be received in March 2026

Improved results compared to 2024 were achieved thanks to strict cost control and cash management. In addition, several Tonner Drones subsidiaries performed strongly, resulting in the sale of a a part of its stake in Donecle. Despite a significant improvement in the balance sheet, Tonner Drones continues to value its assets conservatively on the balance sheet, leaving room for upward movement in the future. Shareholders showed their confidence in the company by subscribing to corporate actions in 2025, enabling the company to further strengthen its equity. Due to the improved results, Tonner Drones sees no need for capital increases. Apart from the already outstanding BSA (owned by the existing shareholders, among others), Tonner Drones wants to keep dilution to a minimum and aims to increase earnings per share.

Our 2026 mandate is again focused on maximizing asset value and capital efficiency. Following the successful €1.25 million partial exit from Donecle, we are now exploring evaluating strategic alternatives for our other participations to unlock further value. These participations are still valued for relatively low amounts on the balance sheet. These actions, combined with our active treasury investment strategy ensure a robust financial foundation. Operationally, we remain optimistic about the commercial trajectory of Countbot. While, due to lack of interest, we have actually written off the inhibitor project. Tonner drones continues its active strategy of treasury policy. Although Tonner Drones saw opportunities in the crypto market in July 2025, it currently has no exposure and has never had any. Tonner Drones applies strict risk management.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO of Tonner Drones, commented: “We would like to thank our shareholders for their support in 2025. We will continue the process of maximizing the value of our assets, as we are convinced that we still own attractive participation. The completion of our corporate restructuring marks a pivotal milestone, allowing us to pivot from internal optimization to business building and growth. A €6M+ increase in equity has fundamentally transformed our financial profile, unlocking the potential to pursue high-impact opportunities.”

Tonner Drones will publish the audited accounts and annual report before the statutory date of April 30, 2026.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France. Tonner Drones uses an active strategy to manage its treasury.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

