Binance Blockchain Week 2024: UXUY Unveils NFC Cards – Tap2Earn Onsite to Receive BNB Chain Ecosystem Airdrops

Dubai, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binance will host its Binance Blockchain Week 2024 from October 30 to October 31 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, under the theme "Momentum."



The conference will focus on key topics such as technology, regulation, community, and the social impact of blockchain. Notable speakers include Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Binance CEO Richard Teng, Dubai Future Foundation CEO HE Khalfan Belhoul, and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, among other thought leaders.



This year’s theme, "Momentum," emphasizes the importance of harnessing the driving forces of the crypto industry to overcome current challenges and achieve future milestones. Attendees will engage in deep discussions about how "Momentum" will shape the future of Web3.





BNB Chain Ecosystem Airdrop

During the event, UXUY, a multi-chain infrastructure incubated and invested in by Binance Labs, will release limited edition NFC cards. Attendees can tap the NFC card with their phones to instantly create a UXUY Telegram wallet and receive a random airdrop from the BNB Chain ecosystem, including BNB, FDUSD, and other popular tokens. This interactive feature adds fun and engagement to the event, giving users the exciting experience of Tap2Earn in a live setting.

The UXUY Telegram Wallet is the first decentralized multi-chain wallet on Telegram, developed and operated by UXUY. It supports 21 blockchains, including BNB Chain, Bitcoin Lightning Network, Base, Solana, and TRON, with nearly 1.5 million users. UXUY's mission is to bring 900 million users into the multi-chain crypto world.

UXUY is actively integrating BNB Chain DApps, such as PancakeSwap, Four.Meme, and KiloEx, achieving over 1.2 million on-chain interactions. This significantly lowers the barrier for Telegram's 900 million users to access BNB Chain, continuously unlocking its immense potential.

Exclusive Access to Cutting-Edge Crypto Technology

This year’s Binance Blockchain Week not only brings together top leaders in the crypto industry but also introduces the eagerly awaited Innovation Stage. Attendees will gain first-hand insights into the latest advancements in cutting-edge platforms, tools, DeFi, NFTs, and other emerging trends, staying ahead of the curve. The Innovation Stage will also provide personalized, interactive experiences for engaged participants through live demos and keynote presentations, enriching the event's content and format.

Jordan, co-founder of UXUY, will deliver a compelling talk on the Innovation Stage, sharing insights into UXUY’s pioneering work within the Telegram ecosystem.

Stay tuned for more details

Leading up to the event, visit the Binance Blockchain Week 2024 official website for the latest updates, ticket information, and more.

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that is breaking down barriers to Web3 adoption. It consists of the following components:

BNB Smart Chain (BSC): A secure DeFi hub with the lowest gas fees among all EVM-compatible L1s, serving as the governance chain of the ecosystem.

opBNB: A scalable L2 that offers the lowest gas fees and fast processing speeds among all L2s.

BNB Greenfield: Fulfills the ecosystem's decentralized storage needs and allows users to create their own data marketplace.

About UXUY

UXUY, incubated and invested in by Binance Labs, is a next-generation decentralized multi-chain infrastructure that has launched its app and bot products across iOS, Android, and the Telegram ecosystem.

UXUY Wallet (@UXUYbot) is the first self-custody multi-chain wallet on Telegram, supporting various blockchains, including Bitcoin Lightning Network, BNB Chain, Base, TON, Arbitrum, TRON, and more. UXUY has created the first decentralized multi-chain wallet and DApp center based on Telegram, with over 1.5 million users. The goal of UXUY Wallet is to bring 900 million users into the multi-chain crypto ecosystem.