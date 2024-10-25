Abits Group Inc Announces Deployment of 500 S19XP Machines, Adding 70,500 TH to Operations

Hong Kong, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTS), a leading digital data center operator specializing in Bitcoin self-mining operations in the United States, is pleased to announce the deployment of 500 state-of-the-art S19XP mining machines at its Duff, Tennessee site. These new additions will enhance the company’s total hash rate by 70,500 terahashes (TH), significantly boosting operational capacity.

The S19XP machines, recognized for their efficiency and performance in Bitcoin mining, are scheduled to be fully operational by the end of October 2024. This strategic expansion marks a pivotal step in Abits Group’s continued growth and commitment to strengthening its position as a key player in the U.S. Bitcoin mining landscape.

About Abits Group Inc.

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTS) is a U.S.-based digital data center operator specializing in Bitcoin self-mining operations. Focused on innovative technologies and operational excellence, Abits Group is dedicated to expanding its footprint in the Bitcoin mining industry. For more information, please visit www.abitsgroup.com or contact us at ir@abitgrp.com .

