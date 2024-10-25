Scintilla relaunches as a pioneer in digital asset solutions, expanding its role in the future of finance

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a management buy-out by the management team at TOKO FZE, the business has been rebranded as Scintilla, the revolutionary platform providing on-chain solutions and services to make investments more inclusive, accessible, and efficient. Having been developed within DLA Piper's Law& innovation portfolio, TOKO - now Scintilla has a fresh brand identity, new leadership, and innovative product offerings. Scintilla is set to reshape the future of finance by enabling businesses to unlock the power of blockchain technology across various asset classes, with DLA Piper remaining as a minority shareholder.



Regulated by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), Scintilla is one of the first digital asset companies to gain full market licenses, marking a significant milestone in the sector's landscape. Being a regulated entity underscores Scintilla’s commitment to the highest standards of compliance and security while pioneering new solutions for tokenization in the global market.



Innovating Finance Through Tokenization

Scintilla offers a comprehensive suite of tokenization services designed to bring liquidity, transparency, and efficiency to traditional finance sectors. From tokenized financial products, and real estate all the way to new legal funding products, Scintilla's digital asset solutions enable clients to tokenize assets that were previously inaccessible to investors or illiquid.



Scintilla's services include:

Advisory Services:

The gateway to successful market entry. From initial opportunity assessment to strategic development of game-changing tokenization-based solutions.

Bringing products to life. From initial POC development and iteration towards MVP all the way through to the full market launch.

Creating new markets. Regulated primary market trading, ensuring the highest levels of trust and security within the tokenization space.

Universal participation. Seamless, secure secondary trading of tokenized assets, with industry-leading technology and compliance standards.



Scintilla is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the confluence of Dubai's world-leading regulatory environment, cutting-edge technology, and the burgeoning RWA market.



A New Era for Scintilla

The relaunch of Scintilla represents more than just a rebranding—it signifies the company’s growing ambition to lead in the digital asset space. With an expanded team of industry experts, including continuing Board representation from DLA Piper, and a clear strategic vision, Scintilla is set to drive the adoption of tokenization in traditional financial markets.



"Our relaunch marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Scintilla and the wider industry. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in digital finance while ensuring our solutions are underpinned by strong regulatory compliance," said Tim Popplewell, CEO of Scintilla. "With our new suite of products and services, we are empowering investors to transform the way they manage and access value."



Jean-Pierre Douglas-Henry, Managing Director, Sustainability and Resilience, DLA Piper added: "Innovation is a key strand in our business strategy. As our business focuses on developing and nurturing innovations that add significant value to our clients through our Law& innovation program, it is fantastic to see this solution spun out into the thriving digital asset space for the next stage of its growth and development."



NOTE: All regulated advisory, broker/dealer, and exchange services are currently carried out by TOKO FZE, a VARA-regulated body. (VARA License No.VL 23/07/002.)

Leading the Way in the Digital Asset Economy



Scintilla is at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, creating new opportunities in the global marketplace. Born out of the global law firm DLA Piper, Scintilla is a digital asset creation platform that couples the compliance and regulatory rigor of a law firm with the innovative technology solutions of tomorrow. Fully regulated by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), Scintilla provides end-to-end virtual assets solutions; empowering asset owners, issuers, and investors to solve real-world problems and promote financial inclusion.

For more information, visit scintillanetwork.com

