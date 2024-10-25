Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Robin Bade

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 25 October 2024 at 12:00 EEST

On 4 April 2024, the Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in four equal instalments in Verkkokauppa.com shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company. In accordance with the resolution, a total of 2,561 shares have been transferred to Robin Bade as follows:

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Robin Bade

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 82237/6/4

Transaction date: 2024-10-25

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,561 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2,561 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

