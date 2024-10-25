Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Rhodri Whitlock  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
      
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.1946

3431£4,098.67
d)Aggregated information N/A - single transaction  
      
e)Date of the transaction 25 October 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
25 October 2024

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850